中英對照讀新聞》Japanese firms agree to 5.46% wage hike, higher than last year 日本企業同意加薪5.46％，幅度高於去年

日本的勞工。（法新社）

2025/05/28 05:30

◎管淑平

Japanese companies have agreed to raise wages by more than 5% for a second year in a row this year, the country’s largest union umbrella group said on Friday.

日本最大工會組織週五表示，日本企業已經同意，今年連續第二年以超過5％的幅度加薪。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 5.46% preliminary reading from Rengo, a 7 million member-strong group, tops both last year’s preliminary and final figures and is likely to mark the highest pay hike in 33 years.

旗下擁有700多個會員組織的「日本勞動組合總連合會」，公布的初步數據顯示加薪5.46％，幅度超過去年初步及最終數據，並且可能創下33年來最大增幅。

It reflects broad agreement between policymakers, employers and unions that increased pay is necessary for workers to cope with sharply higher prices for food and other household necessities.

這反映出決策者、雇主和工會之間有廣泛共識，即有必要加薪，讓勞工因應食品和其他生活必需品價格大幅上漲。

The number compares with last year’s preliminary reading of 5.28% which was then revised down over several stages to 5.1%. Final tallies are usually lower than preliminary figures as most agreements between smaller companies and their unions are factored in later.

相較之下，去年公布的初步數據增幅為5.28％，之後多次下修，降至5.1％。由於大多數較小型企業及其工會達成的協議，會較晚納入統計，最終數據通常低於初步數據。

新聞辭典

preliminary：形容詞，初步的，預備的。例句：The preliminary results show a strong increase in sales.（初步結果顯示銷售強勁成長。）

tally：名詞，紀錄，總數。例句：The final tally of votes will be announced tomorrow.（最終選票統計結果將在明天公布。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法