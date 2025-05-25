中英對照讀新聞》Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d’Or award at Cannes丹佐．華盛頓在坎城驚喜榮獲榮譽金棕櫚獎

丹佐．華盛頓出席坎城影展期間，驚喜獲頒榮譽金棕櫚獎。（路透）

2025/05/25 05:30

◎林家宇

U.S. actor Denzel Washington received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening in recognition of his outstanding career, according to organisers.

據坎城影展官方表示，美國演員丹佐．華盛頓驚喜榮獲榮譽金棕櫚獎殊榮，表彰其傑出的演藝生涯。

Washington, 70, was in southern France for the premiere of U.S. director Spike Lee’s latest film "Highest 2 Lowest," an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s "High and Low".

70歲的華盛頓為了美國導演史派克．李最新電影「Highest 2 Lowest」首映來到法國南部。該片改編自傳奇日本導演黑澤明的「天國與地獄」。

His turn as a rogue detective in "Training Day" earned him his second Oscar in 2002 following his first win in 1990 for "Glory."

在1990年《光榮戰役》的首座奧斯卡後，他以《震撼教育》暴戾警探一角於2002年獲得第二座奧斯卡。

He also directed and starred in the 2007 film "The Great Debaters" about a professor who coached a debate team from a black U.S. college to national glory, and produced and starred in the drama "Antwone Fisher."

他還自導自演了2007年的《激辯風雲》，講述一名教授指導一組辯論團隊，從非裔美國大學邁向全國榮耀，以及製作並主演劇情片《衝出逆境》。

新聞辭典

outstanding：形容詞，傑出的、非凡的。例句：His outstanding performance in the Olympics makes him a national hero.（他在奧運場上的非凡表現使他成為全國英雄）

rogue：形容詞，暴戾的、失當的。名詞，流氓、惡棍、搗蛋鬼。例句：Because of its repression of human rights, that country is widely considered a rogue state.（出於對人權的迫害，該國被廣泛視為流氓國家）

