中英對照讀新聞》Biden goes public in attacking Trump — and defending himself 拜登公開攻擊川普，並為己辯護

2025年4月15日,美國前總統拜登在芝加哥的「殘障人士權益倡議者、顧問和代表大會」上發表演說,為他卸任後首度公開發言。(法新社)

2025/05/23 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Former president Joe Biden has made several appearances in recent weeks that have raised his profile in a way unusual for a recent ex-president, providing a platform for him to criticize President Donald Trump as dishonest and bullying.

近幾週來,(美國)前總統拜登以一種對甫卸任的前元首而言實屬罕見的提高知名度方式數度露面,提供他一個批評(美國現任)川普總統不誠實與霸凌他人的平台。

The appearances have also allowed Biden to defend his own legacy at a time when Trump frequently blames him by name, many Democrats remain frustrated that he took so long to end his 2024 presidential campaign and a pair of recent books assert that Biden’s team hid his cognitive decline at the end of his presidency.

值此川普經常指名道姓責怪拜登、許多民主黨人仍然對拜登當初拖太久才結束2024年總統競選活動感到沮喪,以及近日2本新書聲稱拜登團隊在他的總統任期末期隱瞞其認知能力下降之際,這些露面也讓拜登能夠捍衛其自身政治遺產。

“They are wrong,” Biden said of the assertions about his decline in an appearance Thursday on ABC’s “The View.” “There is nothing to sustain that.”

「這些都是錯的,」拜登週四在美國廣播公司的「觀點」節目中,對有關其退化的斷言如此表示。「(這些說法)根本站不住腳。」

raise one’s profile:片語,提高知名度以獲得關注。例句:The little-known candidate hired an advertising agency to raise her profile among voters.(這名鮮為人知的候選人雇用廣告公司,來幫她提高在選民間的知名度。)

新聞辭典

assert:動詞,斷言,肯定地說;維護,堅稱。例句:She asserted that he was trying to take pictures of her without her consent.(她聲稱他試圖在未經她同意下拍攝她的照片。)

sustain:動詞,維持,繼續,承受。

