中英對照讀新聞》Injured Italian caver rescued, again, after four days underground第二次發生 受傷的義大利洞穴探險者在受困地下4天後獲救

2025/05/22 05:30

◎孫宇青

An emergency team said they had rescued an injured Italian caver trapped underground for four days - the second time the woman has had to be carried out of the same cave.

一支緊急救難隊表示,他們救出1名被困在地下4天的受傷義大利洞穴探險者,這是該女子第二次從同一個洞穴中被救出。

Ottavia Piana, 32, had suffered several fractures after falling there. In all, 159 rescuers "from 13 Italian regions" were mobilised to help the rescue task.

32歲的奧塔維亞.皮亞納摔倒後,身上有多處骨折。總共有「來自義大利13個地區」的159名救難人員,被動員協助這項救援任務。

Rescuers needed four days to extract Piana from the cave because the crevice she had fallen into was too tight for the stretcher. They had to use micro-explosives to widen the bottlenecks enough to get her out.

救難人員花了4天將皮亞納從洞穴中救出,因為她掉入的裂縫對擔架來說太窄。他們必須使用微型炸藥炸出足夠大的缺口,才能把她救出來。

Six doctors and eight nurses were also amongst the rescuers.(AFP)

救難人員中也有6名醫生和8名護理師。(法新社)

新聞辭典

crevice:名詞,裂縫。例句:The light goes through the crevice of the rock.(光線穿透岩石縫隙。)

bottleneck:名詞,狹窄路段;僵局。例句:A car accident caused a bottleneck on the main road.(一場車禍導致主幹道出現壅塞。)

