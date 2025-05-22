為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Injured Italian caver rescued, again, after four days underground第二次發生 受傷的義大利洞穴探險者在受困地下4天後獲救

    救難隊將受傷的探洞者從洞穴中救出。（法新社檔案照）

    2025/05/22 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    An emergency team said they had rescued an injured Italian caver trapped underground for four days － the second time the woman has had to be carried out of the same cave.

    一支緊急救難隊表示，他們救出1名被困在地下4天的受傷義大利洞穴探險者，這是該女子第二次從同一個洞穴中被救出。

    Ottavia Piana, 32, had suffered several fractures after falling there. In all, 159 rescuers "from 13 Italian regions" were mobilised to help the rescue task.

    32歲的奧塔維亞．皮亞納摔倒後，身上有多處骨折。總共有「來自義大利13個地區」的159名救難人員，被動員協助這項救援任務。

    Rescuers needed four days to extract Piana from the cave because the crevice she had fallen into was too tight for the stretcher. They had to use micro-explosives to widen the bottlenecks enough to get her out.

    救難人員花了4天將皮亞納從洞穴中救出，因為她掉入的裂縫對擔架來說太窄。他們必須使用微型炸藥炸出足夠大的缺口，才能把她救出來。

    Six doctors and eight nurses were also amongst the rescuers.（AFP）

    救難人員中也有6名醫生和8名護理師。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    crevice：名詞，裂縫。例句：The light goes through the crevice of the rock.（光線穿透岩石縫隙。）

    bottleneck：名詞，狹窄路段；僵局。例句：A car accident caused a bottleneck on the main road.（一場車禍導致主幹道出現壅塞。）

