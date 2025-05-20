中英對照讀新聞》An Alaska Mother’s Day tradition: Mingling with ice age survivors on a farm 阿拉斯加母親節的傳統：在農場與冰河時期的倖存者交流

阿拉斯加最受歡迎的母親節傳統之一，就是可以在帕爾默的麝牛農場，近距離接觸這種冰河時期倖存下來的動物。（美聯社）

2025/05/20 05:30

◎盧永山

It is one of Alaska’s favorite Mother’s Day traditions, getting up close and personal with animals that have survived the ice age.

這是阿拉斯加最受歡迎的母親節傳統之一：可以近距離接觸冰河時期倖存下來的動物。

請繼續往下閱讀...

All moms get a daisy and free admission Sunday at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, about an hour’s drive north of Anchorage. Once inside they will have the chance to view 75 members of the musk ox herd, including three young calves just getting their feet under them. Also a draw is an old bull named Trebek, named after the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, a benefactor of the facility.

週日，所有媽媽都能獲贈1朵雛菊，並免費進入位於帕爾默的麝牛農場，該農場位於安克拉治以北約1小時車程處。一旦進入農場，媽媽們將有機會看到75頭麝牛，包括3頭剛站穩腳跟的小牛。另一吸引人之處是1頭名叫「崔貝克」的老公牛，以已故的益智節目「危險邊緣」主持人艾力克斯．崔貝克命名，他是這座農場的捐助者之一。

“Who doesn’t want to celebrate Mother’s Day with a musk ox mom and the most adorable calf you’re ever going to find in your life?” said Mark Austin, the farm’s executive director.

農場的執行董事馬克．奧斯汀表示：「誰不想和麝牛媽媽及一生中遇到的最可愛的小牛一起慶祝母親節？」

Mother’s Day is the traditional start of the summer season for the farm, which traces its roots back to 1964 and at several locations before moving in 1986 to Palmer.

母親節是這座農場的夏季傳統起點，農場的歷史可以追溯到1964年，在1986年遷至帕爾默之前曾在多個地點經營。

新聞辭典

mingle：動詞，混合起來、交往、往來。例句：You’ve been talking to Tom all evening- you really ought to be mingling with the other guests.（你整晚都和湯姆說話——你真的該和其他客人聊聊。）

benefactor：名詞，捐助人、恩人。例句：This nursing home has many benefactors.（這所養老院有許多捐助人。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法