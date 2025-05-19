為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Sausage Dog Rescued After Surviving Solo For 529 Days on Remote Island 臘腸犬獨自待在荒島529天後終獲救援

    臘腸犬「瓦萊麗」2023年隨主人出遊時失蹤，在經過529天後獲救。（擷取自Kangala Wildlife Rescue臉書專頁）

    2025/05/19 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    A runaway sausage dog named Valerie has been captured after a 529-day adventure, transfixing Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears and penguins.

    1隻名叫「瓦萊麗」的走失臘腸犬，在歷經529天的冒險後終於被尋獲。她在1座滿佈袋鼠、負鼠、無尾熊與企鵝的島嶼上四處遊蕩，牽動全澳洲民眾的心。

    The miniature dachshund had eluded searchers on Kangaroo Island since November 2023, only rarely appearing in fuzzy glimpses caught by night-time cameras that showed her pink collar.

    自2023年11月以來，這隻迷你臘腸犬一直在袋鼠島上避開搜救人員，只偶爾出現在夜間監視器拍下的模糊畫面中，畫面中可見她戴著粉紅色的項圈。

    Valerie made her escape during a camping trip with owners Georgia Gardner and her partner Josh Fishlock, dashing out of a pen and straight into the bush.

    瓦萊麗是在一次與飼主喬治亞．加德納及其伴侶喬許．費什洛克露營時逃脫的，當時她從圍欄中衝出，直奔叢林深處。

    Her owners gave up after days of searching the island off the coast of South Australia – more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) of farms, nature reserves, and craggy cliffs.

    她的飼主在南澳海岸外的島嶼上尋找好幾天後終於放棄，該島面積超過4400平方公里（約1700平方英里），地形包括農場、自然保護區與崎嶇陡峭的懸崖。

    新聞辭典

    transfix：動詞，使著迷、使驚奇得目不轉睛。例句：Her performance transfixed the entire audience.（她的表演讓全場觀眾目不轉睛。）

    elude：動詞，成功躲避、避開（某人或某事）。例句：The thief managed to elude police by hiding in the forest. （那名小偷躲進森林，成功避開警方的追捕。）

