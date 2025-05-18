為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for third year in a row克里斯蒂亞諾．羅納度連續三年登頂富比士最高收入運動員排行

    40歲的C羅仍是當今全球最具商業價值的運動員。（路透）

    2025/05/18 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in his career.

    克里斯蒂亞諾．羅納度連續三年登頂富比士全球收入最高運動員排行榜，也是生涯第五次居首。

    Following his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s estimated total earnings are around $275 million.

    隨著他轉戰沙烏地阿拉伯俱樂部艾納斯，羅納度的（年度）總收入估算約2.75億美元。

    The Portuguese forward increased his income by $15 million through off-field endorsements as well as lucrative sponsorship deals backed by his large social media followers: 939 million in total as of May.

    憑藉截至5月總計9.39億龐大社群媒體粉絲的支持，這位葡萄牙前鋒透過場外代言和獲利豐厚的贊助合約進帳1500萬美元。

    Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who in March became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, jumped to second place in the rankings with $156 million.

    與此同時，在3月成為NBA首位達成生涯4000顆三分進球的金州勇士隊後衛史蒂芬．柯瑞，以1.56億美元躍居排行榜第二名。

    新聞辭典

    endorsement：名詞，宣傳、代言。例句：Influencers are the top choice of commercial endorsements nowadays.（網紅成為當代商業代言首選）

    lucrative：形容詞，獲利豐厚的。例句：This innovative concept is widely considered a lucrative opportunity.（這個創新的概念被廣泛視為一個可觀的商機）

