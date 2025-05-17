中英對照讀新聞》DIA predicts China will have 4,000 hypersonic missiles by 2035美國國防情報局預測中國在2035年前將擁有4000枚高超音速飛彈

美國國防情報局局長、空軍中將克魯斯今年三月出席國會眾議院情報委員會有關全球威脅的聽證會。（路透）

2025/05/17 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The Defense Intelligence Agency is warning that threats posed by multiple types of missiles are increasing, with weapons deployed by China and Russia the most serious dangers.

美國國防情報局警告，多種類型飛彈的威脅正在持續升高，當中又以中國與俄羅斯所部署的武器構成最嚴重危險。

請繼續往下閱讀...

China’s military in particular is expected to expand its arsenal of 600 hypersonic missiles to as many as 4,000 by 2035. Russia also aims to add the maneuvering missiles, boosting its stockpile, an estimated 200 to 300, to 1,000 in the next decade.

尤其是中國軍方預計將在2035年前，將其600枚高超音速飛彈的庫存擴充至4000枚。俄羅斯也計劃在未來十年內，將現有約200至300枚機動飛彈的儲備提升至1000枚。

“Missile threats to the U.S. homeland will expand in scale and sophistication in the coming decade,” the DIA said in a one-page report, “Golden Dome for America: Current and Future Missile Threats to the U.S. Homeland,” made public on Tuesday.

國防情報局在週二公開的一頁報告《美國金穹：當前及未來對美國本土的飛彈威脅》中指出：「對美國本土的飛彈威脅在未來十年，將在規模與技術複雜性上持續擴大。」

“China and Russia are developing an array of novel delivery systems to exploit gaps in current U.S. ballistic missile defenses, but traditional ballistic missiles — which are guided during powered flight and unguided during free flight — will remain the primary threat to the Homeland,” the report said.

這份報告說：「中國與俄羅斯正利用當前美國飛彈防禦的漏洞，發展一系列新型投射系統，但傳統彈道飛彈，——在動力飛行階段受引導，自由飛行階段無引導——仍將是對本土的主要威脅。」

新聞辭典

arsenal：名詞，軍火庫；儲備。例句：The country’s nuclear arsenal has become a major concern for global security.（該國的核武儲備已成為全球安全的重要隱憂。）

maneuvering ：形容詞，機動的；可操控的。例句：The new fighter jet is equipped with maneuvering missiles capable of evading enemy defenses.（這款新型戰機配備了能躲避敵方防禦的機動飛彈。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法