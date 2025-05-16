中英對照讀新聞》U.S. shareholder calls for Fuji Media ‘dictator’ Hieda to resign 美國股東要求富士媒體的「獨裁者」日枝下台

2025年1月27日，日本富士電視台高層在記者會上，為前天團SMAP成員中居正廣的性侵案鞠躬致歉。（歐新社）

2025/05/16 05:30

◎ 張沛元

A major U.S. shareholder of Fuji Media Holdings Inc. demanded the resignation of Hisashi Hieda, saying the long-time executive is ultimately responsible for the series of problems plaguing the company’s broadcasting subsidiary.

（日本）富士媒體控股公司的主要美國股東已要求（在富士電視台與富士媒體控股公司擔任執行管理顧問的）日枝久辭職，指稱這名萬年高層要對困擾富士媒體控股旗下子公司富士電視台的一系列問題，承擔最終責任。

The demand by Dalton Investments, a U.S. asset manager, was made in a letter dated Feb. 3 and sent to Fuji Media Holdings (FMH), parent company of Fuji Television Network Inc.

美國資產管理公司「達爾頓投資」在2月3日一封寫給富士電視台母公司富士媒體控股的信中，提出此一要求。

The letter said Hieda, 87, “retains absolute control and influence over the board of FMH and Fuji TV” and should be held accountable for the “dysfunctional” corporate governance at the company.

信中指出，87歲的日枝「對富士媒體控股董事會與富士電視台有絕對的控制與影響」，應該為該公司「不正常的」企管負責。

“Why has a single dictator been allowed to control this vast broadcasting group for nearly 40 years? It beggars belief!” the letter said

「為何任由一名獨裁者控制這個龐大的廣播集團近40年？這簡直匪夷所思！」該信說。

新聞辭典

plague：動詞，困擾，折磨，煎熬，糾纏；名詞，瘟疫。例句：The CEO vowed to resolve risks plaguing the company.（執行長誓言要解決困擾公司的風險。）

hold someone accountable for something：片語，要某人對某事負責。例句：Both of you will be held accountable for the mistakes you made.（你們兩人都將為所犯的錯誤負責。）

beggar belief：慣用語，非言語所能形容；難以置信。

