中英對照讀新聞》Brazil bar gets 24K Magic moment with Bruno Mars visit火星人布魯諾光臨 巴西酒吧迎來「24K魔幻」時刻

火星人布魯諾光臨巴西一家酒吧，在當地造成轟動。（法新社檔案照）

2025/05/15 05:30

◎孫宇青

Lacador, a small bar in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, has got its uptown funk on following a surprise visit by US pop hitmaker Bruno Mars.

在美國流行樂製作人火星人布魯諾突然造訪後，巴西好景市一家小酒吧Lacador在當地社區掀起一股熱潮。

For the bar’s owner, Ronaldo Teixeira, the unexpected appearance of the multi-Grammy-award winner was something he will never forget.

對於酒吧老闆羅納多．特塞拉來說，這位好幾座葛萊美獎得主意外現身，是他沒齒難忘的事。

"It was a Tuesday morning and we were at the door, talking with friends, when a dark car pulled up and three big guys got out," Teixeira told AFP.

特塞拉告訴《法新社》：「那是一個週二早晨，我們在門口與朋友聊天，一輛黑色汽車停了下來，3名壯漢從車裡下來。」

"They asked if I had beer... and that’s when Bruno walked into my place. The only thing Bruno said was ’Call over the boys’," he said.

他說：「他們問我有沒有賣啤酒……接著布魯諾走進我的店。布魯諾說的唯一一句話就是，『把大夥叫過來』。」

"I shouted, ’Come here guys! He’s calling people in for a picture.’ Then people arrived, we sat in the entrance and he started dancing in that way he has. It was sensational."

「我喊道，『大家快過來！他在叫大家來拍照。』人們過來後，我們坐在門口，他開始隨興跳舞。這棒呆了。」

新聞辭典

24K Magic、uptown funk：前者為火星人布魯諾演唱的歌曲，後者是與馬克．朗森（Mark Ronson）合唱的歌曲。

sensational：形容詞，極好的；引起轟動的。例句：News media often use sensational titles to generate traffic.（新聞媒體常使用聳動標題來衝流量。）

