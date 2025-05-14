為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Differences bubble up between PepsiCo and Coca-Cola on diversity programs 百事公司與可口可樂在多元化計畫上的分歧逐漸浮現

    百事可樂和可口可樂產品。（路透）

    2025/05/14 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    PepsiCo confirmed Friday that it’s ending some of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

    百事公司週五確認，將終止該公司部分多元化、公平性與包容性計畫。

    In a memo sent to employees, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company will no longer set goals for minority representation in its managerial roles or supplier base. The company will also align its sponsorships to events and groups that promote business growth, he said.

    百事公司執行長龍嘉德在發給員工的備忘錄中表示，公司將不再設定管理階層或供應商的少數族裔代表性目標，贊助項目也將調整為支持促進業務成長的活動和團體。

    Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, the federal government has ended DEI programs and warned schools to eliminate them or risk losing federal funding.

    自從總統唐納．川普重返白宮以來，聯邦政府已終止DEI計畫，並警告學校若不取消這類計畫，就有失去聯邦資金的風險。

    PepsiCo’s rollback came as Coca-Cola reaffirmed support for its DEI efforts.

    百事公司撤銷該政策，時值可口可樂公司重申支持促進DEI。

    Coca-Cola warned in its annual report that its business could be negatively affected if it is unable to attract employees that reflect its broad range of customers.

    可口可樂公司在年度報告中警告，若無法吸引能夠反映客群廣泛性的員工，可能對業務有負面影響。

    新聞辭典

    bubble up：片語，（情緒、問題等）逐漸浮現或湧出。例句：During the heated debate, some unresolved issues began to bubble up.（在激辯過程中，一些懸而未解的問題開始浮現。）

    rollback：名詞，撤銷，取消。例句：The rollback of the policy surprised everyone.（這項政策的撤銷令每個人都感到驚訝。）

