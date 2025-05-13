中英對照讀新聞》Pope urges release of reporters held for ’seeking truth’ 教宗敦促釋放為了「追求真相」而遭到監禁的記者

天主教教宗良14世呼籲釋放為了追求真相而遭到監禁的記者。（路透）

2025/05/13 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Pope Leo XIV called on Monday for the release of journalists jailed "for seeking and reporting the truth" and warned reporters against using their words to fan hatred.

天主教教宗良14世週一呼籲釋放「因為追求與報導真相」而被監禁的記者，並警告記者不要利用他們的言詞煽動仇恨。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"Peace begins with each one of us － in the way we look at others, listen to others and speak about others," he told assembled journalists at the Vatican’s vast Paul VI audience hall.

「和平始於我們每一個人—體現在我們如何看待他人、傾聽他人、談論他人。」他在梵蒂岡雄偉的保祿6世大廳（宗座接見大廳）告訴現場聚集的記者。

"Let me, therefore, reiterate today the Church’s solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for seeking and reporting the truth, while also asking for their release."

「因此，今天讓我重申，教會與那些因為追求與報導真相而被囚禁的記者團結一心，同時呼籲釋放他們。」

Pope Leo, who himself was active on social media before becoming pope, also reminded journalists of their responsibilities.

在成為教宗前就活躍於社群媒體的良14世，也提醒記者他們承擔的責任。

"Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world."（AFP）

「讓我們解除言語的武裝，我們也將幫助世界解除武裝。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

solidarity：名詞，團結一致，表達支持。例句：The workers expressed their solidarity with the striking teachers.（勞工對罷工教師表達支持。）

Disarm：動詞，解除武裝，使某事物變得不具威脅性。例句：Her smile disarmed him.（她的微笑讓他放下戒心。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法