中英對照讀新聞》Foreign tourists get taught the Japanese high school experience外國觀光客體驗日本高校生活

2025/05/11 05:30

林家宇

With his black uniform jacket slung rakishly over his shoulders and his feet propped up on a Japanese school desk as he held court with his crew, Jason Wu was taking great satisfaction in being a juvenile delinquent.

把黑色制服外套隨意披掛在肩上，又把雙腳翹在日本校桌上，對著同伴神氣活現，成為不良少年讓傑森．吳獲得極大滿足。

The 29-year-old New Yorker was participating in a one-day mock school experience at "Kimino High School" for foreign tourists in Japan. It’s designed to appeal to anime fans like Wu and his wife as well as those simply curious about cultural differences in education.

這位29歲的紐約客參與Kimino高校向日本外國遊客提供的一日仿校園體驗。該活動設計來吸引像吳和他的妻子這類動畫粉絲，以及那些純粹對不同教育文化感到好奇的人。

Amid a tourism boom fuelled by an extremely weak yen, repeat visitors to Japan like Wu, who is on his 10th trip here, are looking for more immersive activities.

受日圓走弱助長的旅遊潮期間，像吳這樣的回頭客，尋求更加身歷其境的活動。此次是他第十度赴日旅遊。

The classroom experience, organised by event planning company Undokai, also dovetails with a government plan to coax more visitors outside of destinations like Tokyo and Kyoto suffering from "overtourism" and into rural areas.

校園體驗是由活動企劃企業Undokai籌辦，與政府誘使更多旅客到訪郊區，而非東京、京都等飽受「觀光公害」地區的規劃契合。

新聞辭典

immersive：形容詞，沉浸的、身歷其境的。例句：This new game aims to provide gamers with an extremely immersive experience.（這款新遊戲的目標在提供玩家們極度沉浸的體驗）

coax：動詞，勸誘、哄勸。例句：The retired founder was coaxed into helping the company out of the financial crisis.（退休的創辦人被勸說重出江湖助公司脫離財務危機）

