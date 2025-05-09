中英對照讀新聞》Trump administration swiftly enacts retribution against political enemies 川普政府火速報復政敵

2020年2月，時任美國總統川普在白宮記者上，看向正就新冠肺炎疫情做簡報的傳染病專家佛奇。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/05/09 05:30

◎張沛元

For those who may have crossed President Donald Trump, the message is sinking in: Payback is coming, and coming fast.

那些可能跟（美國）總統川普槓上的人，（應該）正意識到（下面）這項訊息：得還債了，而且很快就得還。

John Bolton, a former White House national security adviser who wrote a damning book about Trump’s first term, lost the Secret Service detail assigned to protect him from assassination threats from Iran.

曾寫書痛批川普第1任期的前白宮國家安全顧問波頓，失去被指派來保護他免遭伊朗暗殺威脅的秘勤局隨扈。

Also losing his detail was Anthony Fauci, the public health scientist whom Trump called a “disaster” over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

同樣失去隨扈的還有公共衛生科學家佛奇，川普曾以「災難」形容佛奇對新冠肺炎疫情大流行的處置。

A portrait of Mark Milley, the former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman who broke with Trump over a photo-op at a church during the George Floyd racial justice protests, was abruptly removed from the walls of the Pentagon.

美國前參謀首長聯席會議主席密利的1幀肖像，被硬生生地從五角大廈的牆壁上拆下來。密利因在（遭警察虐死的黑人男子）佛洛伊德種族正義抗議期間，陪同川普前往教堂拍照一事與之決裂。

新聞辭典

sink in：片語，1)滲透，吸收；2)逐漸理解，被充分意識到（事實或想法）。例句：I heard what you said, but it just didn’t sink in at all.（我聽到你說的話了，但完全是有聽沒有懂。）

payback：名詞，回報，收益；（為過去錯誤）償還。

break with someone/something：片語，與某人決裂；放棄某事物。例句：He broke with his parents and moved abroad many years ago.（他多年前與父母決裂並移居國外。）

