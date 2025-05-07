中英對照讀新聞》’Won’t affect a shark’: Trump signs order against paper straws 「一隻鯊魚都不會被影響」，川普簽署行政命令反對紙吸管

速食店提供的紙吸管。（法新社）

2025/05/07 05:30

◎管淑平

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday pushing for a return to plastic drinking straws, saying their impact on marine life was limited and that paper ones favored by environmentalists "explode."

美國總統唐納．川普週一簽署行政命令，推動恢復使用塑膠吸管，說它們對海洋生物的影響有限，環保人士所支持的紙吸管會「爆開」。

"We’re going back to plastic straws," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

「我們要恢復使用塑膠吸管」，川普在橢圓形辦公室簽署這項命令時，告訴記者。

"These things don’t work, I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode," Trump said.

「這些東西沒用，我用過很多次，它們有時候會破掉、爆開」，川普說。

Environmentalists have long campaigned for an end to the use of plastic straws and other utensils, saying they pollute marine environments in particular.

環保人士長期以來推動停止使用塑膠吸管和其他塑膠餐具，指稱這些用品尤其會污染海洋環境。

But Trump － who has long appeared vexed by paper straws － rejected their concerns.

但是，看來早已對紙吸管感到惱火的川普，駁斥這種顧慮。

"I don’t think that plastic is going to affect a shark as they’re eating, as they’re munching their way through the ocean," said Trump.

「我不認為鯊魚吃東西、在海裡大口吃東西時，會被塑膠影響」，川普說。

新聞辭典

vex：動詞，使煩惱、惱怒。例句：The constant noise from next door vexed her all day.（隔壁持續的噪音讓她一整天都覺得煩躁。）

munch：動詞，大口咀嚼。例句：The children munched their snacks while watching TV.（孩子們邊看電視邊大口吃著零食。）

