中英對照讀新聞》Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink抗衡星鏈 亞馬遜發射首批Kuiper網路衛星

2025/05/04 05:30

◎林家宇

The first 27 satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida on Monday, kicking off the long-delayed deployment of an internet-from-space network that will rival SpaceX’s Starlink.

首批27枚亞馬遜Kuiper寬頻網路衛星群從佛羅里達射向太空，展開了歷經漫長延期後的太空網路部署，將與SpaceX的星鏈一較高下。

The satellites are the first of 3,236 that Amazon plans to send into low-Earth orbit for Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort unveiled in 2019 to beam broadband internet globally for consumers, businesses and governments.

這些是亞馬遜規劃將3236枚送入低地軌道的「Kuiper計畫」中的首批衛星，於2019年公布，耗資100億美元，用於向全球消費者、商業和政府傳送寬頻網路。

The mission to deploy the first operational satellites has been delayed more than a year - Amazon once hoped it could launch the inaugural batch in early 2024. The company faces a deadline set by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to deploy half its constellation, 1,618 satellites, by mid-2026, but its slower start means Amazon is likely to seek an extension, analysts say.

部署首批運行衛星的任務延宕超過一年。亞馬遜一度希望能夠在2024年初首次發射。他們得面對由美國聯邦通訊委員會設定的期限，在2026年中以前發射一半共1618枚衛星群。由於起步緩慢，分析師預料亞馬遜可能尋求延長期限。

新聞辭典

take on：片語，爭鬥、較量。例句：After negotiation broke down, the governemnt decided to take on the rebel force.（談判破局後，政府決定與反叛軍作戰）

inaugural：形容詞，首次的、創始的。例句：The whole country anticipated the new president’s inaugural speech.（全國引頸期盼新總統的首次演說）

