中英對照讀新聞》Banana-phobe Swedish minister’s staff insisted on ’no traces in the room’瑞典部長厭惡香蕉 職員堅持「室內必須沒有任何蕉蹤」

瑞典平等部長布蘭德伯格的「恐蕉症」廣受議論。（路透檔案照）

2025/05/01 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Swedish government minister’s fear of bananas has become a national talking point after leaked emails revealed that such is the strength of her aversion that aides try to clear rooms of the fruit before she enters.

在外洩的電子郵件顯示，瑞典政府一位部長對香蕉的厭惡程度如此之大，以至於助理們試圖在她進入室內前移走房間裡的香蕉後，她對香蕉的恐懼已成為全國性話題。

Paulina Brandberg, the minister for gender equality and work life, has previously spoken out about her issue with bananas, describing it as "the world’s weirdest phobia".

性別平等和工作生活部長寶琳娜．布蘭德伯格，過去曾公開談論她對香蕉的恐懼，稱其為「世界上最奇怪的恐懼症」。

An email to the Swedish speaker’s office in September stipulated that "no traces of bananas must be in the room" before Brandberg attended a meeting, owing to a "strong allergy".

去年9月發給瑞典議長辦公室的一封電子郵件中要求，由於「強烈過敏」，在布蘭德伯格參加會議前，「房間裡不得有香蕉的痕跡」。

Sweden’s prime minster, Ulf Kristersson, said that Brandberg’s problem had not affected government work. "I have all the respect for people who have different phobias," he said.

瑞典總理烏爾夫．克里斯特森表示，布蘭德伯格的問題並未影響政府工作。他說：「我非常尊重有不同恐懼症的人。」

新聞辭典

aversion：名詞，厭惡、反感。例句：I have a deep aversion to people talking too loud.（我非常厭惡人們說話太大聲。）

stipulate：動詞，規定、約定。例句：They have made a deal which stipulates how to allocate the chores.（他們達成一項協議，規定如何分配家事。）

