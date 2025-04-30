中英對照讀新聞》AP barred from Air Force One in ’Gulf of America’ row 美聯社因「美國灣」爭議遭禁止搭乘空軍1號

美國總統川普登上空軍1號。（美聯社）

2025/04/30 05:30

◎管淑平

The White House said Friday it was indefinitely blocking Associated Press journalists from Air Force One and the Oval Office, escalating a row with the US news agency over its refusal to call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

白宮週五表示，已無限期禁止美聯社記者搭乘空軍1號和進入橢圓形辦公室，升高與這家美國新聞機構，因其拒絕將墨西哥灣稱為「美國灣」而起的爭議。

"The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich said in a post on X.

「美聯社持續無視美國灣地理名稱的合法變更」，白宮副幕僚長泰勒．布多維奇在社群媒體X發文說。

"While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One," Budowich said.

「儘管美聯社不負責任和不誠實報導的權利，受到美國憲法第1修正案的保障，但這並不確保他們享有不受限制出入橢圓形辦公室，和空軍1號等有限空間的特權」，布多維奇說。

新聞辭典

row：名詞，紛爭，爭執。例句：The neighbors had a row over the parking space.（鄰居之間為了停車位爆發爭執。）

bar：動詞，禁止，阻止。例句：The school barred students from using phones in class.（校方禁止學生在課堂上使用手機。）

