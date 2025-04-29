中英對照讀新聞》Pope Francis’ doctor says pontiff died ‘without suffering, at home’ 教宗方濟各的醫生說，教宗「安祥在家」辭世

東帝汶天主教徒22日參加彌撒，悼念教宗方濟各。（美聯社）

Pope Francis’ doctor has recounted the pontiff’s final moments, saying the pontiff had his eyes open and was breathing with oxygen, but unresponsive after being stricken by illness early Monday morning. ’He died without suffering, at home,’ the doctor said.

教宗方濟各的醫生講述教宗生前最後時刻，指出教宗在週一清晨病倒後，雙眼睜著，吸著氧氣，但沒有反應。「他安祥在家辭世」，這位醫生說。

Dr.Sergio Alfieri coordinated Francis’ five-week hospital treatment for double pneumonia and continued to oversee the pope’s treatment after the pontiff returned to the Vatican on March 23.

塞爾吉奧‧艾爾菲耶里醫師協調方濟各為期5週的雙側肺炎住院治療，並在教宗3月23日返回梵蒂岡後持續監督教宗的治療。

Alfieri was alerted at 5:30 a.m. Monday by Francis’ health care assistant that Francis had been stricken. He said that he arrived 20 minutes later.

艾爾菲耶里於週一清晨5點30分接獲方濟各的照護助理通知方濟各病倒了。他說，20分鐘後他到場。

’I went into his room, and he had his eyes open. I noted that he did not have respiratory issues, so I tried to call him but he did not respond,’ he said.

「我進入他的房間，他的眼睛睜著。我注意到他並沒有呼吸問題，所以我試著叫喚他，但他沒有反應，」他說。

’He also did not respond to stimuli, even painful ones. In that moment I understood there was nothing more to do.’

「他對刺激也沒有反應，甚至是痛苦的刺激。那一刻我了解到，沒有什麼可再做的了。」

