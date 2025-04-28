中英對照讀新聞》60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze 緬甸地震引發的大火燒毀考卷 6萬名學生須重新應考

3月29日強震過後，救援人員在緬甸第二大城曼德勒1棟倒塌建物現場進行搜救。（路透）

2025/04/28 05:30

◎陳成良

More than 60,000 Myanmar students must retake university entrance exams after their answer papers were incinerated in a blaze caused by last month’s earthquake, state media said Tuesday.

緬甸國營媒體週二報導，因上個月地震引發大火，超過6萬名學生的入學考試答卷被燒毀，必須重新應試。

The magnitude-7.7 quake killed more than 3,700 people as it razed buildings in Myanmar’s central belt, with devastation focused on the second-most-populous city of Mandalay.

這場芮氏規模7.7的強震重創緬甸中部，造成逾3700人喪生，許多建築物倒塌，其中第二大城曼德勒災情最為嚴重。

"The exam answer sheets were destroyed in a fire because of the severe earthquake," state media said on Tuesday. "We are going to hold the matriculation examinations again from June 16 to June 21."

國營媒體週二指出：「由於強震引發的大火燒毀考試答卷，我們將於6月16日至21日重新舉行大學入學考試。」

The Mandalay University blaze destroyed more than 375,000 individual papers from students in the regions of Mandalay and Sagaing － both badly hit by the March 28 tremor － as well as Kachin, the military said.

緬甸軍方表示，曼德勒大學的火災燒毀了來自曼德勒、實皆及克欽地區學生超過37萬5000份的考卷，其中曼德勒與實皆是3月28日強震的重災區。

新聞辭典

incinerate：動詞， 焚化（廢物）；燒成灰；火化。例句：The waste is incinerated at a high temperature.（這些廢棄物以高溫焚化處理。）

matriculation：名詞，錄取大學、入學註冊（尤指正式成為大學學生的程序或資格）。例句：Matriculation exams are crucial for college admission.（入學考試對申請大學至關重要。）

