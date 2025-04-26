中英對照讀新聞》42% of Americans under 30 say they’re ‘barely getting by’ financially, Harvard survey finds 哈佛大學調查發現，42% 的30歲以下美國人「勉強維持生計」

哈佛大學的民調發現，美國Z世代年輕人約有5分之2僅能勉強維持生計。（法新社）

2025/04/26

Young Americans are sounding the alarm about their finances, with roughly 2 in 5 people under 30 saying they’re either “struggling to make ends meet” or “getting by with limited security.”

美國年輕人對他們的財務狀況發出警報，約5分之2的30歲以下的人們表示，他們正「勉強維持生計」或「在保障有限下過日子」。

That’s according to a survey of 2,096 adults ages 18 to 29, conducted by Harvard’s Institute of Politics between March 14 and 25, 2025. The survey found that among that age group, financial insecurity most affected women, Hispanics and those without college degrees.

根據此一哈佛大學政治研究所在2025年3月14日至25日針對2096名18至29歲的成年人所進行的調查，發現在該年齡層中，女性、西班牙裔與沒有大學學位的人，受到經濟不安全感的影響最大。

It’s worth noting that college graduates tend to be in a stronger position than young adults who are still in school, since they’re more likely to work full-time in roles that offer higher pay.

值得注意的是，大學畢業生往往比仍在就學的青年處於更有利的地位，因為他們更有可能取得全職工作，獲得更高的薪水。

The Harvard poll’s findings align closely with other recent research showing increased strain on Gen Z, generally defined as adults ages 18 to 28.

此一哈佛民調的發現與最近的其它研究結果相當一致，都顯示Z世代（通常指18至28歲成年人）面臨的壓力日益增大。

新聞辭典

make ends meet：慣用語，收支平衡、勉強維持生計。例句：She took a second job just to make ends meet.（為了維持生活，她找了一份兼差。）

get by： 勉強過活、應付過去、過關。例句：The presentation wasn’t great, but it got by.（這場簡報並不出色，但勉強過關。）

