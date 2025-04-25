中英對照讀新聞》PIA, Pakistan’s national airline, in trouble over disturbing social media ad 巴基斯坦國航PIA因令人不安的社群媒體廣告而陷入麻煩

2025年1月17日，1名男子透過手機觀看巴基斯坦國航的爭議性廣告。（法新社）

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is getting a bumpy ride over a promotional graphic that appears to evoke a terror attack on Paris.

巴基斯坦國際航空（PIA）因一張顯然會引人想到巴黎遭到恐怖攻擊的宣傳圖片而處境艱難。

The graphic, posted on X on January 10 to publicize the airline’s renewed flights to the French capital, shows a passenger jet flying toward the Eiffel Tower, alongside the tagline: “Paris, we’re coming today.”

這張在1月10日發佈於X、宣傳該航空公司復飛法國首都的圖片，顯示有一架客機飛向艾菲爾鐵塔，一旁的標語是：「巴黎，我們今天來了。」

While the graphic was intended to promote new twice-weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris, social media users quickly drew parallels with the 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and called on the airline to rethink its approach.

儘管該圖片意在推銷（巴國首都）伊斯蘭馬巴德與巴黎之間一週兩班的新航班，但社群媒體用戶很快將之與2001年（美國）紐約市世貿中心的恐怖攻擊相提並論，並呼籲該航空公司重新考慮其宣傳手法。

新聞辭典

a bumpy ride：慣用語，路程顛簸，經歷困難，處境艱難。例句：Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in the face of Trump’s tariff policy.（面對川普的關稅政策，金融市場恐將有所動盪。）

draw parallels/a parallel between/with：片語，作類比，作對照，相提並論。例句：The TV talk show host drew parallels between current and former presidents.（這位電視脫口秀主持人把現任與前任總統拿來比較一番。）

