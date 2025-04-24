中英對照讀新聞》Massachusetts would-be bride must return $70,000 ring, court rules法院裁定 麻薩諸塞州準新娘必須歸還價值7萬美元的戒指

美國法院裁決，1名準新娘須歸還男方蒂芬妮婚戒。（路透檔案照）

2025/04/24 05:30

◎孫宇青

Massachusetts’ top court ruled that a would-be bride must return a $70,000 engagement ring from Tiffany & Co to her former fiance.

麻薩諸塞州最高法院裁定，1名準新娘必須將1枚價值7萬美元的蒂芬妮訂婚戒指，歸還給她的前未婚夫。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court sided with Bruce Johnson in his years-long legal battle with his former romantic partner, Caroline Settino, in his bid to reclaim the pricey remnant of their relationship after he called off their wedding.

麻州最高法院在布魯斯．強森與前戀人卡羅琳．塞蒂諾長達數年的法律攻防中，與布魯斯．強森站在一起，他試圖在取消婚禮後拿回這段關係中所費不貲的部分。

In making its ruling, the court said it joins the "modern trend" of states that today treat engagements rings as gifts that must be returned to the donor regardless of fault.

法院在做出裁決時表示，該院跟隨當今各州將訂婚戒指視為禮物的「現代趨勢」，無論雙方有何過錯，都必須將戒指歸還給贈予者。

Nicholas Rosenberg, Settino’s lawyer, in a statement called the ruling disappointing, saying that "the idea of an engagement ring as a conditional gift is predicated on outdated notions."（Reuters）

塞蒂諾的律師尼古拉斯．羅森伯格在聲明中稱此裁決令人失望，並表示「這種將訂婚戒指當作有條件的禮物的想法，是基於過時的觀念」。（路透）

新聞辭典

would-be：形容詞，想要成為的；原想要做的。例句：I would like to introduce to all of you the would-be president of our corporation.（我向各位介紹我們公司未來的總裁。）

remnant：名詞或形容詞，殘餘（的）。例句：The remnants of architecture of japanese era are not properly preserved.（日治時代的建築遺跡未被妥善保存。）

