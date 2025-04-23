中英對照讀新聞》Japan cabinet approves ’emergency’ urban bear shootings日本內閣批准在城市「緊急」射殺熊

北海道一處住宅附近告示牌警告常有熊出沒。（路透）

2025/04/23 05:30

◎管淑平

Japan’s cabinet approved a bill Friday allowing hunters to shoot bears in populated areas at their own discretion after human encounters with the wild animals hit record levels.

日本野生熊與人類遭遇事件達到創紀錄次數後，內閣週五批准一項法案，允許獵人在人口密集區，可自行決定是否射殺熊。

Across the country, 219 people were attacked by bears in 12 months to April 2024, with six human fatalities － the highest since statistics began nearly two decades ago.

截至2024年4月為止的12個月內，日本全國有219人遭到熊攻擊，其中6人死亡——是將近20年前開始統計以來的最高紀錄。

Currently, shooting animals such as bears or wild boar in residential areas is forbidden. Even when bears hole themselves up in populated areas, hunters are not allowed to shoot without being given the green light by police.

目前禁止在住宅區射殺熊或野豬等動物。即使當熊躲在人口密集區，獵人也不得未經警方批准逕行射殺。

Even then, police "can only issue such a command in an extremely dire situation, such as when a person is seconds away from being attacked", an environment ministry official said.

一名環境部官員說，即使如此，警方「只有在極度危急情況下，例如有人有立即遭到攻擊的危險時，才能發出這樣的命令」。

新聞辭典

discretion：名詞，自行決定權，裁量權。例句：The manager has the discretion to approve extra budget requests.（經理有權裁量是否批准額外預算請求。）

dire：形容詞，極其嚴重的。例句：The hospital is in dire need of medical supplies.（醫院極度缺乏醫療用品。）

