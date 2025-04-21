中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand Unveils Major Military Overhaul 紐西蘭公布重大軍事改革計畫

在2016年紐西蘭與美國、南韓舉行的聯合軍事演習中，一名持槍的紐西蘭士兵正在瞄準目標。（歐新社檔案照）

2025/04/21 05:30

◎陳成良

New Zealand will ramp up defence spending under a major military overhaul unveiled Monday, pouring billions of dollars into missiles, cyber security and drones.

紐西蘭週一公布一項重大軍事改革計畫，將大幅提高國防支出，投入數十億美元強化飛彈、網路安全與無人機等領域。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was time for New Zealand to "pull its weight", vowing to lift defence spending from one percent of GDP to more than two percent within the next 10 years.

總理盧克森表示，現在是紐西蘭「發揮應有作用」的時候，並承諾在未來10年內，將國防支出占國內生產毛額（GDP）的比例，從目前的1％提高至逾2％。

The NZ$9 billion (US$5 billion) plan would also see New Zealand’s military work more closely with key regional ally Australia, Luxon said.

盧克森指出，這項總額達90億紐元（約50億美元）的計畫，也將促進紐西蘭與其主要區域盟友澳洲之間的軍事合作更趨緊密。

Priority areas included "enhanced strike capabilities", long-range drones, cyber security and border surveillance.

優先強化領域包括「強化打擊能力」、長程無人機、網路安全及邊境監控。

New Zealand is a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance alongside the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia.

紐西蘭是「五眼聯盟」成員之一，與美國、英國、加拿大和澳洲共享情報。

新聞辭典

ramp up：片語，提高、加強。例句：We have to ramp up our production to stay competitive.（我們得提高產量維持競爭力。）

pull one’s own weight：片語，做好自己的份內事；做好本職工作。例句：The rest of the team complained that Jane wasn’t pulling her weight.（團隊的其他人抱怨珍未盡本分。）

