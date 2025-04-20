中英對照讀新聞》MI5 delves into the history of spying in new London exhibition軍情五處在新的倫敦展覽中探究諜報歷史

英國軍情五處與國家檔案館合作展示數百年來英國的諜報歷史。（路透）

2025/04/20 05:30

◎林家宇

In collaboration with host The National Archives and prepared over several years by the agency’s own archivists, "MI5: Official Secrets" is giving the public the chance to see equipment and methods used by the real life James Bond and his colleagues over the agency’s 115-year history.

由安全局自家檔案員與主辦方國家檔案館合作並籌備數年後，「軍情五處：官方機密」向大眾提供機會，見識曾由現實世界的詹姆士．龐德及其同僚在安全局115年歷史中使用過的設備和手法。

One of the featured items is a 110-year-old lemon, used as evidence against German spy Karl Muller, who was executed in 1915 at the Tower of London. Muller used lemon juice to write secret messages during World War One.

矚目展品之一，是一顆用於作為揭穿德國間諜卡爾．穆勒證據的110年之久的檸檬。他在一戰期間使用檸檬汁書寫機密資訊，於1915年在倫敦塔遭處決。

The display also includes confessions and surveillance reports relating to Britain’s most notorious double agents, who spied for the Soviet Union between the 1930s and 1950s and were known as the "Cambridge Five".

展示品還包括有關英國最惡名昭著的雙面間諜自白和監控報告，他們在1930至1950年代間為蘇聯從事間諜活動，以「劍橋五人幫」為人所知。

新聞辭典

confession：名詞，懺悔、招認。例句：Forced confessions will not be tolerated in modern society.（逼供在現代社會不被容忍）

notorious：形容詞，惡名昭著的、聲名狼藉的。例句：Nazi Germany is one of the most notorious governments in history.（納粹德國是歷史上最惡名昭著的政府之一）

