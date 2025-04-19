中英對照讀新聞》Trump, Macron and Zelensky lead wave of new ’mobile phone diplomacy’川普、馬克宏與澤倫斯基引領新「手機外交」浪潮

今年3月2日在英國召開的歐洲安全與烏克蘭高峰會，多國領袖親自出席。（路透）

2025/04/19 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky interrupted a press conference he was holding to answer a telephone call from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, he opened a window into a new world of geopolitical diplomacy.

當烏克蘭總統弗拉迪米爾．澤倫斯基中斷正在舉行的記者會，接聽法國總統艾曼紐．馬克宏的來電時，他打開了一扇進入地緣政治外交新世界的窗戶。

"Can I call you back in 15 to 20 minutes," Zelensky asked Macron before returning to reporters’ questions.

澤倫斯基在回答記者提問前先問馬克宏說：「我可以在15到20分鐘後才回電給您嗎？」

Mobile phone exchanges between world leaders are "a new diplomacy" that is "more direct and spontaneous" and allows for "more frequent, quicker" contact, a Macron aide told AFP.

馬克宏的一位助手告訴法新社，世界領袖之間的手機交流是一種「新外交」，它「更直接、更自發」，並允許「更頻繁、更快速」的聯繫。

The French president speaks to both Zelensky and US President Donald Trump "almost every day", a member of his team said.

馬克宏團隊的一名成員說，法國總統「幾乎每天」都與澤倫斯基和美國總統唐納．川普通電話。

Mobile phone diplomacy is having knock-on effects, though, sidelining diplomats who are now no longer essential mediums of geopolitical communication.

行動電話外交正帶來連鎖效應，使外交官靠邊站，不再是地緣政治溝通的重要媒介。

新聞辭典

diplomacy：名詞，外交、外交手腕、策略。例句：Diplomacy secured the cooperation that confrontation had failed to elicit.（外交手腕取得了採用對抗無法進行的合作。）

sideline： 動詞，使靠邊、使退出比賽、排擠。名詞，邊線、副業、兼職工作。例句：He decided to turn his hobby into a lucrative sideline.（他決定把自己的嗜好變成有利可圖的副業。）

