為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Protests erupt over sale of CD with nude photos of singer Yashiro 販售有歌手八代亞紀裸照的CD引爆抗議

    日本九州島兒島縣鹿兒島市的1家唱片公司，將發行附有已故演歌女歌手八代亞紀全裸照的新CD，招致外界批評。圖為鹿兒島市附近知名地標櫻島火山。（法新社檔案照）

    日本九州島兒島縣鹿兒島市的1家唱片公司，將發行附有已故演歌女歌手八代亞紀全裸照的新CD，招致外界批評。圖為鹿兒島市附近知名地標櫻島火山。（法新社檔案照）

    2025/04/18 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    A record company in Kagoshima city has been castigated as engaging in “revenge porn” with its plan to sell a CD featuring nude photos of singer Aki Yashiro, who died in December 2023.

    （日本鹿兒島縣）鹿兒島市1家唱片公司被痛批大搞「色情報復」，因為該公司打算販售1張有歌手八代亞紀裸照的CD。八代已於2023年12月辭世。

    An online petition has spread to halt the sale, while music companies are distancing themselves from the CD. Legal experts and even a governor have voiced their disapproval and disgust with the plan.

    網路上已有人發動請願要求停售，音樂公司也與該CD劃清界線。法律專家，甚至有1位縣知事，都發聲表達對此計畫的不滿與厭惡。

    But the record company, New Century Records Co., has shown no signs of backing down.

    但該唱片公司「新世紀唱片公司」看似無意打退堂鼓。

    新聞辭典

    castigate：動詞，嚴厲指責；斥責。

    distance （oneself） from（someone or something）：慣用語，與…保持距離、劃清界線、切割。例句：Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, attempted to distance himself Tuesday from his past controversial statements about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.（美國總統川普提名的美國駐以色列大使哈克比，週二試圖與他過去有關以色列與巴勒斯坦人衝突的爭議性言論切割。）

    back down：片語動詞，退縮、讓步、認輸、打退堂鼓。例句：The answer to why Beijing is not backing down to Donald Trump on tariffs is that it doesn’t have to.（北京為何不在關稅問題上對川普讓步？答案是它沒必要讓步。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播