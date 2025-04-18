中英對照讀新聞》Protests erupt over sale of CD with nude photos of singer Yashiro 販售有歌手八代亞紀裸照的CD引爆抗議

日本九州島兒島縣鹿兒島市的1家唱片公司，將發行附有已故演歌女歌手八代亞紀全裸照的新CD，招致外界批評。圖為鹿兒島市附近知名地標櫻島火山。（法新社檔案照）

2025/04/18 05:30

◎張沛元

A record company in Kagoshima city has been castigated as engaging in “revenge porn” with its plan to sell a CD featuring nude photos of singer Aki Yashiro, who died in December 2023.

（日本鹿兒島縣）鹿兒島市1家唱片公司被痛批大搞「色情報復」，因為該公司打算販售1張有歌手八代亞紀裸照的CD。八代已於2023年12月辭世。

An online petition has spread to halt the sale, while music companies are distancing themselves from the CD. Legal experts and even a governor have voiced their disapproval and disgust with the plan.

網路上已有人發動請願要求停售，音樂公司也與該CD劃清界線。法律專家，甚至有1位縣知事，都發聲表達對此計畫的不滿與厭惡。

But the record company, New Century Records Co., has shown no signs of backing down.

但該唱片公司「新世紀唱片公司」看似無意打退堂鼓。

新聞辭典

castigate：動詞，嚴厲指責；斥責。

distance （oneself） from（someone or something）：慣用語，與…保持距離、劃清界線、切割。例句：Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, attempted to distance himself Tuesday from his past controversial statements about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.（美國總統川普提名的美國駐以色列大使哈克比，週二試圖與他過去有關以色列與巴勒斯坦人衝突的爭議性言論切割。）

back down：片語動詞，退縮、讓步、認輸、打退堂鼓。例句：The answer to why Beijing is not backing down to Donald Trump on tariffs is that it doesn’t have to.（北京為何不在關稅問題上對川普讓步？答案是它沒必要讓步。）

