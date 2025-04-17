中英對照讀新聞》Scientists rebuild the face of 400-year-old Polish ’vampire’科學家重建400歲波蘭「吸血鬼」的面容

科學家重建波蘭400年前慘遭埋葬的「吸血鬼」面容。（路透檔案照）

2025/04/17 05:30

◎孫宇青

Buried with a padlock on her foot and an iron sickle across her neck, "Zosia" was never supposed to be able to come back from the dead.

腳戴腳鐐、脖子上架著一把鐵鐮刀的「佐西亞」，原本永遠不可能死而復生。

Entombed in an unmarked cemetery in Pien, northern Poland, the young woman was one of dozens feared by her neighbours to have been a "vampire".

這位年輕女子被埋葬在波蘭北部皮恩村一個沒有標示的墓地裡，她是鄰居憂為「吸血鬼」的數十人之一。

Now, using DNA, 3D printing and modelling clay, a team of scientists has reconstructed Zosia’s 400-year-old face, revealing the human story buried by supernatural beliefs.

現在，一群科學家利用DNA、3D列印和黏土模型，重建佐西亞400年前的面容，揭示被超自然信仰埋葬的人類故事。

"It’s really ironic, in a way," said Swedish archaeologist Oscar Nilsson. "These people burying her, they did everything they could in order to prevent her from coming back from the dead... we have done everything we can in order to bring her back to life."（Reuters）

瑞典考古學家奧斯卡．尼爾森說：「某種程度上，這確實很諷刺。這些人埋葬了她，竭盡全力阻止她起死回生…我們則是竭盡全力讓她起死回生。」（路透）

新聞辭典

sickle：名詞，鐮刀。例句：The elementary school students were told to cut the grass with sickles.（小學生被告知要用鐮刀割草。）

cemetery：名詞，公墓、墓地。例句：She went to the cemetery every month to lay flowers on her grave.（她每個月都會去墓園，在她墓前供花。）

