中英對照讀新聞》Billionaire Bloomberg to fund UN climate body after US withdrawal 在美國退出後，億萬富豪彭博要資助聯合國氣候機構

氣候運動人士在聯合國氣候會議場外投影標語，呼籲持續努力對抗氣候變遷。（美聯社）

2025/04/16 05:30

◎管淑平

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced Thursday that his foundation will step in to fund the UN climate change body after President Donald Trump declared the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time.

在美國總統唐納．川普宣布美國再度退出「巴黎協定」後，億萬富豪麥克．彭博週四宣布，他的基金會將接手資助聯合國氣候變遷機構。

"From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation’s commitments － and now, we are ready to do it again," Bloomberg, who serves as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, said in a statement.

「從2017年到2020年聯邦政府不作為的期間，各城各州和企業、民眾，挺身迎戰維護我國承諾的挑戰——現在，我們準備再次這麼做」，現任聯合國氣候目標暨解決方案特使彭博在聲明中說。

Bloomberg’s intervention aims to ensure the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change remains fully funded despite the United States halting its contributions.

彭博的介入旨在確保，即使美國停止資助，「聯合國氣候變化綱要公約」（UNFCCC）仍可獲得充分資金支持。

The United States typically provides 22 percent of the UNFCCC secretariat’s budget, with the body’s operating costs for 2024-2025 projected at 88.4 million euros.

UNFCCC秘書處預算的22％，通常由美國提供，而該機構2024到2025年的運作成本預估為8840萬歐元。

新聞辭典

step in：片語，介入，插手。例句：The teacher had to step in to stop the argument.（老師不得不介入以制止爭吵。）

rise to：片語，因應、面對（挑戰、困難）。例句：He rose to the challenge and won the game.（他面對挑戰並且贏得比賽。）

