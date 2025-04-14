中英對照讀新聞》Galapagos tortoises at Philadelphia Zoo become first-time parents at nearly 100 費城動物園一對年近百歲的加拉巴哥象龜 首次當上父母

創下最高齡首次產子紀錄的百歲象龜「媽咪」，自1932年起就在費城動物園生活。（圖取自費城動物園專頁）

2025/04/14 05:30

◎陳成良

A pair of critically endangered, nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have become first-time parents.

費城動物園一對瀕臨絕種、年近百歲的加拉巴哥象龜，首次迎來後代。

In an announcement Friday, the zoo said it is “overjoyed” at the arrivals of the four hatchlings, a first in its more than 150-year history. The babies are the offspring of female Mommy and male Abrazzo, the zoo’s two oldest residents.

動物園週五發表聲明表示，對4隻小象龜的誕生感到「萬分欣喜」，這也是該園150多年歷史的首次繁殖成功。這些小象龜是園內最年長的2隻象龜—雌性「媽咪」與雄性「阿布拉佐」的後代。

“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region and the world,” President and CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman said in a statement.

費城動物園總裁兼執行長喬．艾爾．莫格曼在聲明中表示：「這是費城動物園歷史上的重要里程碑，我們無比興奮能與全市、整個地區，乃至全世界分享這個消息。」

“Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now.”

「費城動物園的願景是，希望這些剛孵化的小象龜，能在百年後成為我們健康地球上加拉巴哥象龜繁盛族群的一份子。」

新聞辭典

overjoyed：形容詞，喜不自勝的。例句：I am overjoyed at the news of your engagement.（我對你訂婚的消息感到喜不自勝。）

hatchling：剛孵化出來的動物幼體（通常指鳥類、爬蟲類或魚類等從蛋孵化而出的動物寶寶）。例句：The sea turtle hatchlings crawled toward the ocean after breaking out of their eggs.（這些剛孵化的海龜寶寶破殼而出後，爬向海洋。）

