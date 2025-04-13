中英對照讀新聞》’Adolescence’ TV drama exposes global issue of teenage violence電視劇「混沌少年時」揭露了青少年暴力的全球性議題

探討青少年有害網路文化的英國影集「混沌少年時」在全球引起廣泛迴響。（美聯社）

2025/04/13 05:30

◎林家宇

TV drama "Adolescence" has shocked and captivated audiences around the world, providing what campaigners say is a rare opportunity to tackle the largely hidden world of online misogyny and violence.

電視劇「混沌少年時」震驚並吸引了全球觀眾目光，倡議人士表示，此劇提供了一個鮮有的契機，應對隱而未見的網路厭女、暴力現象。

Since its release on Netflix on March 13, more than 96 million people have watched the British four-episode series that begins with armed police raiding the home of a terrified 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a young girl, and ends with a raw illustration of the pain of his broken family.

自3月13日於網飛上線以來，超過9600萬人觀看過這齣英國四集影集。從武裝警察突襲住有一名嚇壞的13歲男孩住家開場，他被控謀殺一名女孩，最後以其破碎家庭的真實寫照作結。

It depicts a toxic online culture known loosely as the manosphere in which common teenage male insecurities about attractiveness and romantic failure can warp into resentment and hatred of the opposite sex.

此劇描繪了一種俗稱「男圈」的有害網路文化。青少男對自身吸引力的焦慮與戀愛關係上的失敗，在這樣的環境中可能扭曲為對異性的怨恨和仇視。

新聞辭典

captivate：動詞，吸引、迷住。例句：He is completely captivated by the dancer’s every single move.（他被舞者的每一個動作徹底吸引）。

warp：動詞，扭曲、反常。例句：Even the strongest minds can be warped by a toxic environment.（即便最強大的心智也可能受惡劣環境扭曲）

