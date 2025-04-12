中英對照讀新聞》Japan badminton ace Shida blasts ’stalker’ Chinese fans日本羽球名將志田千揚怒斥中國跟蹤狂粉絲

在寧波參加比賽的日本羽毛球名將志田千揚。（法新社）

2025/04/12 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Japanese badminton star Chiharu Shida has told Chinese fans to "stop stalking" her and said she was "very scared" by the unwanted attention.

日本羽毛球名將志田千揚呼籲中國粉絲「停止跟蹤騷擾」她，並說這些過度的關注讓她「非常害怕」。

Shida, who won women’s doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics, has a strong following in China partly because of her engagement with the local culture.

志田千揚是巴黎奧運女子雙打銅牌得主，在中國擁有大量粉絲，部份原因是她對當地文化的投入。

The 27-year-old, currently competing at the Asia Championships in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, has been dubbed "Badminton Goddess" by fans and media.

27歲的志田千揚正在中國東部城市寧波參加亞洲錦標賽，她被粉絲和媒體譽為「網球女神」。

She hit out at some supporters on Tuesday, accusing them in an Instagram post of taking their fandom too far.

週二她在Instagram上發文，抨擊一些支持者的追星行為越界。

"Every time we compete in China we always experience the harm of stalkers," Shida wrote in Chinese." It has already gone on for a year and a half, and recently I have felt very uncomfortable and very scared," she said.

她用中文寫到，「我們每次在中國的比賽都受到跟蹤狂的傷害」。「已經持續了一年半的時間，最近我已經感到很不舒服很害怕了」，她說。

新聞辭典

stalker：名詞，跟蹤者。動詞為stalk，指（潛進）敵人、獵物；悄悄跟蹤。例句：Crocodiles have been known to actively stalk and kill humans.（眾所周知鱷魚會主動跟蹤並殺害人類。）

fandom：名詞，熱烈崇拜者、粉絲圈、狂熱喜愛。例句：Communities are the lifeblood of fandom.（社群是粉絲圈的命脈。）

