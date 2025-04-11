中英對照讀新聞》Thanks to a Prank, Sculptures Make Googly Eyes at Oregon Residents 拜惡搞之賜，雕塑對奧勒岡州居民拋塑膠晃動媚眼

美國奧勒岡州本德市提供的畫面顯示，當地街頭1樽藝術裝置被不明人士貼上令人發噱的裝飾用塑膠假眼睛。（美聯社）

2025/04/11 05:30

◎張沛元

Googly eyes were affixed to eight public art sculptures around the city of Bend, Oregon, to the chagrin of some local officials but to the delight of many residents.

（美國）奧勒岡州本德市各處的8樽公共藝術雕塑被黏上裝飾用的塑膠晃動眼，讓部分地方官員懊惱，但卻逗樂不少居民。

Beginning in August, the culprit or culprits, nicknamed the Googly Eye Bandit by local news outlets, placed the eyes on works of art in the city’s Roundabout Art Route, which snakes through the area and features 27 installations made by artists from around the world.

打從（去年）8月起，被當地新聞媒體戲稱為「塑膠晃動眼土匪」的罪魁禍首或禍首們，將裝飾用的假眼睛放到該市「環狀藝術路」的藝術作品上；蜿蜒穿過該區的「藝術路」上，有27件出自世界各地藝術家之手的裝置作品。

“While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art,” the city wrote on social media.

該市在社群媒體上寫道：「在鎮上各處的藝術品上放上塑膠晃動眼也許令你覺得好笑，但拆掉假眼得要花錢，還要小心勿損傷藝術品。」

Some residents viewed Bend’s statement as dampening a bit of entertainment in the city of more than 100,000 people.

某些居民認為，本德市當局的聲明，是在潑這座有超過10萬人的城市的冷水。

新聞辭典

make eyes at someone：慣用語，向…眉目傳情，向…送秋波，向…拋媚眼。例句：Stop making eyes at my husband and keep your hands to yourself.（別對我老公拋媚眼與伸鹹豬手。）

dampen：動詞，使弄濕，使受潮；穩定（情緒），潑…冷水；抑制。例句：The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policy may dampen the U.S. economy.（川普關稅政策的不確定性可能會抑制美國經濟。）

