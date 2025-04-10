中英對照讀新聞》Cheese dating back 3,600 years found in Chinese tomb中國古墓發現距今3600年的起司

中國科學家在新疆一座古墓發現距今3600年的起司。示意圖。（彭博檔案照）

2025/04/10 05:30

◎孫宇青

A 3,600-year-old coffin was opened in the Xiaohe Cemetery in Xinjiang, China, during an excavation in 2003 - 21 years later, a team found a substance identified as kefir cheese.

2003年，在中國新疆小河公墓的一次挖掘中，一具3600年歷史的棺材被打開；21年後，一個團隊發現一種被鑑定為克菲爾起司的物質。

The world’s oldest piece of cheese has been discovered - found laid across a mummified young woman’s neck.

世界上最古老的起司出土了——被發現放在一具年輕女性木乃伊的脖子上。

Qiaomei Fu, a paleogeneticist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, told Sky’s partner network NBC News: "Regular cheese is soft. This is not. It has now become really dry, dense and hard dust."

北京中國科學院古基因學家傅巧梅告訴《天空新聞》的合作夥伴《美國全國廣播公司新聞》：「一般的起司是軟的。這個則不然。它現在已經變成非常乾燥、緻密和堅硬的灰塵。」

The samples of kefir cheese were made by fermenting milk using kefir grains, and there was also evidence of goat and cow’s milk being used.

這些克菲爾起司採樣是運用克菲爾穀物來使奶品發酵而製成，且有證據表明是使用羊奶和牛奶。

新聞辭典

dense：形容詞，濃密的。例句：Ahead of us is only dense fog.（我們的前方只有濃霧。）

ferment：動詞，（使）發酵。例句：We ferment cabbages to produce Sauerkraut and kimchi.（我們使高麗菜發酵，來製作德國酸菜和韓式泡菜。）

