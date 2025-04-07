中英對照讀新聞》French Birthrate Falls To Post-war Low 法國出生率降至二戰後新低

一位母親帶著她的嬰兒在法國中部奧弗涅（Auvergne）進行產後醫療檢查。（法新社）

2025/04/07 05:30

◎陳成良

Births in France fell last year to their lowest annual number since the end of World War II in 1945, the national statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

法國國家統計局（INSEE）週二表示，去年法國出生人數降至1945年第二次世界大戰結束以來的年度最低值。

In 2024, 663,000 babies were born in France, INSEE said, a drop of 2.2 percent from the previous year. The total fertility rate stood at 1.59 children per woman in metropolitan France, its lowest level for more than a century.

INSEE指出，2024年法國的新生兒數量為66.3萬人，比前一年下降2.2％。法國本土的總生育率降至每名婦女生育1.59名孩子，創下逾百年來的新低。

INSEE said 646,000 people died in France in 2024, an increase of 1.1 percent from the previous year, because of baby boomers reaching old age. France had a population of 68.6 million as of January 1, 2025, an increase of 0.25 percent over one year.

INSEE表示，2024年法國共有64.6萬人死亡，比前一年增加1.1％，主要原因是嬰兒潮世代步入高齡。截至2025年1月1日，法國人口達到6860萬人，較前一年成長0.25％。

新聞辭典

fertility：名詞，生育力，指女性、男性或一個群體的生育能力。例句：The fertility rate in many developed countries has been declining for decades.（許多已開發國家的生育率已持續下降數十年。）

metropolitan：形容詞，本土的，指一個國家的本土部分，而非其海外領地。例句：The law applies only to metropolitan France, not its overseas territories.（該法律僅適用於法國本土，不包括其海外領地。）

