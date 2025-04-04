中英對照讀新聞》It won an award for AI images. Just one problem: It was a real photo. 這張圖拿下AI圖像獎。唯一的問題是：它是真的照片

這張火鶴照在攝影比賽的AI類別中獲獎，但該照並非AI生成，而是真的照片。（圖擷取自網路）

2025/04/04 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The photo of a headless flamingo seemed like something only artificial intelligence could dream up.

這張無頭火鶴照看似只有人工智慧才搞得出來的圖像。

In fact, the picture — in equal measure absurd and lifelike — was so mind-bending that it was honored in the AI category of the 1839 Awards’Color Photography Contest.

事實上，這張既荒誕又栩栩如生的照片，極為震撼人心，以致在「1839獎」彩色攝影比賽的人工智慧類別中獲獎。

But “F L A M I N G O N E,” as it was titled, wasn’t conjured by a text prompt entered into an image-generating tool. Rather, the photo features a very much real — and not at all beheaded — flamingo that photographer Miles Astray captured on the beaches of Aruba two years ago.

但這張名為「F L A M I N G O N E」的照片，並非是將文字輸入圖像生成工具弄出來的圖像。確切來說，該照的主角是攝影師麥爾斯‧艾斯崔2年前在阿魯巴海灘拍到的1隻貨真價實的火鶴，而且牠的頭一點事也沒有。

Astray’s entry was disqualified after the photographer revealed the truth.

艾斯崔在自曝真相後被取消參賽資格。

新聞辭典

dream up：片語，憑空想象，虛構，編造。例句：The plan can only have been dreamed up by somebody who is out of his mind.（這計畫只有神經病才掰得出來。）

in equal measure：慣用語，同等程度，同樣分量。例句：His speech was booed and cheered in equal measure by the crowd.（他的演說被群眾又噓又讚。）

mind-bending：形容詞，使精神不正常的；難以理解的；震憾人心的。

