中英對照讀新聞》It won an award for AI images. Just one problem: It was a real photo. 這張圖拿下AI圖像獎。唯一的問題是：它是真的照片

這張火鶴照在攝影比賽的AI類別中獲獎,但該照並非AI生成,而是真的照片。(圖擷取自網路)

2025/04/04 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The photo of a headless flamingo seemed like something only artificial intelligence could dream up.

這張無頭火鶴照看似只有人工智慧才搞得出來的圖像。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In fact, the picture — in equal measure absurd and lifelike — was so mind-bending that it was honored in the AI category of the 1839 Awards’Color Photography Contest.

事實上,這張既荒誕又栩栩如生的照片,極為震撼人心,以致在「1839獎」彩色攝影比賽的人工智慧類別中獲獎。

But “F L A M I N G O N E,” as it was titled, wasn’t conjured by a text prompt entered into an image-generating tool. Rather, the photo features a very much real — and not at all beheaded — flamingo that photographer Miles Astray captured on the beaches of Aruba two years ago.

但這張名為「F L A M I N G O N E」的照片,並非是將文字輸入圖像生成工具弄出來的圖像。確切來說,該照的主角是攝影師麥爾斯‧艾斯崔2年前在阿魯巴海灘拍到的1隻貨真價實的火鶴,而且牠的頭一點事也沒有。

Astray’s entry was disqualified after the photographer revealed the truth.

艾斯崔在自曝真相後被取消參賽資格。

新聞辭典

dream up:片語,憑空想象,虛構,編造。例句:The plan can only have been dreamed up by somebody who is out of his mind.(這計畫只有神經病才掰得出來。)

in equal measure:慣用語,同等程度,同樣分量。例句:His speech was booed and cheered in equal measure by the crowd.(他的演說被群眾又噓又讚。)

mind-bending:形容詞,使精神不正常的;難以理解的;震憾人心的。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法