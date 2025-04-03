為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Spanish chef arrested for allegedly injuring German client who sent food back涉嫌打傷退回餐點的德國顧客 西班牙廚師被捕

    西班牙伊維薩島上1家熱門餐廳的廚師，因為顧客不滿意餐點口味，憤而毆打顧客。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

    2025/04/03 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Spanish police have arrested the chef of a popular restaurant on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza after he allegedly assaulted a German customer who had complained about the food’s quality and sent the meal back to the kitchen.

    西班牙警方逮捕地中海伊維薩島1家熱門餐廳的廚師，因為他涉嫌毆打1名抱怨餐點品質、並將餐點退回廚房的德國顧客。

    The Guardia Civil force said that the chef, a 37-year-old Spanish national, rushed to a 72-year-old customer’s table, shouting aggressively after hearing of his complaint that the dish was not what he had ordered and had been served in a bad state.

    西班牙國民警衛隊表示，這名37歲的西籍廚師在聽到1名72歲顧客抱怨餐點不是他點的菜、而且看起來很難吃後，衝到顧客餐桌前嗆聲。

    He then allegedly shoved the client with such force that he fell, hurting his back and neck, while the chef smashed a plate on the floor and continued to insult the man.

    廚師隨後用力推了該名顧客，導致他摔倒，背部和頸部受傷，又將盤子砸碎在地板上，繼續辱罵該顧客。

    The alleged victim was initially diagnosed with light bruising, but a few days later he required surgery at a hospital for two blood clots in his chest that obstructed his breathing.（Reuters）

    這名受害者最初被診斷出有輕微瘀傷，但幾天後因胸部有2個血塊阻礙呼吸，必須在醫院接受手術。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    smash：動詞，打碎。例句：On my first day of work, I smashed three plates.（第一天上班，我就摔碎3個盤子。）

    obstruct：動詞，堵塞；妨礙。例句：He was arrested for obstructing justice.（他因為妨礙司法公正被捕。）

