中英對照讀新聞》AI generating one song in 10 on Deezer Deezer上每10首曲子就有1首是人工智慧生成

2025/04/02 05:30

◎管淑平

Music streaming site Deezer said Friday that one in 10 tracks uploaded to the streaming service each day is either fake or just noise created by artificial intelligence programmes.

音樂串流平台Deezer週五表示，每天上傳到該平台的音樂，每10首就有1首是人工智慧程式生成的假歌曲，或只是噪音。

The company’s fraud detection technologies discovered that "around 10,000 tracks completely generated by AI are uploaded to the platform every day, representing around 10 percent of the total", the Paris-based firm said in a statement.

該公司的造假檢測技術發現，「每天約有1萬首完全以AI生成的歌曲，被上傳到該平台，占總數的大約10％」，這家總部設於巴黎的公司在聲明中說。

Deezer says it aims to better pay genuine musicians by weeding out fake songs that are then streamed by fraudulent accounts created in order to remunerate the "artists".

Deezer表示，詐騙帳戶藉由生成、串流這些假歌曲，是為了讓那些「藝人」獲得報酬，該公司旨在透過剔除這些假歌曲，使真正的音樂人獲得更好的收入。

"Artificial intelligence is continuing to disrupt the music ecosystem more and more," chief executive Alexis Lanternier said in the statement.

「人工智慧正持續愈來愈干擾音樂生態系統」，執行長艾列西斯．蘭特尼耶在這份聲明中說。

新聞辭典

weed out：動詞，挑出，剔除。例句：We need to weed out errors.（我們需要剔除錯誤。）

fraudulent：形容詞，詐騙的。例句：The bank took action against fraudulent transactions.（銀行採取行動打擊詐欺交易。）

