中英對照讀新聞》Thai woman gives birth to baby girl amid chaos of earthquake 泰國婦女在地震混亂中產下女嬰

In the chaos of Friday’s earthquake, a Thai woman gave birth to a baby girl on a rolling bed in a hospital as it was being evacuated.

在週五地震的混亂中，1名泰國婦女在醫院疏散時，在1張擔架床上產下女嬰。

The powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar on Friday rattled buildings as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok, leading to patients being evacuated to the ground floor and outside buildings for safety.

週五這場規模7.7、震央位於緬甸的強大地震，使遠至泰國首都曼谷的建築物搖晃不已，導致患者被疏散至1樓與大樓外面，以策安全。

Kanthong Saenmuangshin, 36, had gone to hospital for a routine check-up but went into labour after the ground started shaking.

36歲的Kanthong Saenmuangshin到醫院進行例行檢查，而在地面搖動後開始分娩。

Her waters broke while she was being escorted by medical staff of the Police General Hospital down five flights of stairs, and she was worried she would give birth on the stairway.

當警察總醫院的醫護人員護送她走下5樓樓梯時，羊水破了，她擔憂將在樓梯產子。

"I was telling my baby, don’t come out yet," Kanthong said on Saturday.

「我告訴我的寶寶，還不要出來」Kanthong週六說。

"Then I was put on a hospital bed and was surrounded by a lot of medical staffs where I just gave birth right then and there. It was all a shock to me too," she told Reuters.

「接著我被放在1張醫院的床，並有許多醫護人員圍繞身邊，我立刻在那裡分娩，這對我也很震撼，」她告訴路透。

新聞辭典

go into labour：開始分娩。例句：My sister went into labour this morning.（我姊姊今天早上分娩。）

（right）then and there：立刻、馬上。例句：They turned down the proposal then and there.（他們立刻拒絕該提議。）

