中英對照讀新聞》Anti-abortion group’s ’baby box’ stirs Croatia row 反墮胎組織的「嬰兒箱」在克羅埃西亞引發爭議

「嬰兒箱」的概念源於中世紀教堂的「棄嬰輪」，此版本配備有感應器，開啟時會通知修女及反墮胎組織。（法新社）

2025/03/31 05:30

◎陳成良

A "baby box" for abandoned newborns has sparked a row in staunchly Catholic Croatia, with women’s rights groups calling for its removal, arguing that it is an illegal "Trojan horse" for anti-abortion campaigners.

一個專為棄嬰設置的「嬰兒箱」，在虔誠的天主教國家克羅埃西亞引發爭議。婦女權利組織呼籲將其拆除，並指稱這是反墮胎運動人士推動議程的非法「特洛伊木馬」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The modern version of the medieval "foundling wheel"—a system where unwanted babies were left at churches—was installed into a convent wall in February, in a quiet neighborhood of Zagreb.

這項設施是中世紀「棄嬰輪」的現代版，當時人們會將無人撫養的嬰兒遺棄在教堂。它於今年2月設置在薩格勒布一處寧靜街區的修道院牆壁內。

Motion sensors trigger an alarm on the mobile phones of the nuns inside and members of a Catholic anti-abortion group when the hatch is opened.

當艙門被打開時，內部的運動感應器會觸發警報，通知修道院內的修女及天主教反墮胎組織成員的手機。

The angle of a security camera ensures that the person leaving the baby remains anonymous.

監視器的拍攝角度確保棄嬰者的身分不會被辨識。

"It is aimed at saving lives and preventing infanticide," said Alberta Vrdoljak, head of the Betlehem Zagreb group, which operates the "Window of Life," in an interview with AFP.

「這項設施的目的是拯救生命並防止殺嬰。」負責「生命之窗」運作的「伯利恆薩格勒布」組織負責人阿爾伯塔‧弗多利亞克在接受法新社訪問時表示。

新聞辭典

Trojan horse：特洛伊木馬；內部滲透的威脅或詭計，源自希臘神話。

anonymous：形容詞，匿名的、不具名的。例句：The donation was made by an anonymous benefactor.（這筆捐款來自一位匿名善心人士。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法