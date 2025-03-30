中英對照讀新聞》Tom Cruise, Superman and ’Avatar’ hold keys to 2025 box office湯姆．克魯斯、超人和「阿凡達」掌握2025票房關鍵

湯姆．克魯斯「不可能的任務」系列將在第8部作品「最終清算」畫下句點。（路透）

2025/03/30 05:30

◎林家宇

Tom Cruise takes on what may be his final "Mission: Impossible," a new Superman will wear the red cape, and the record-setting "Avatar" sci-fi series will return to movie theaters this year.

或許是湯姆．克魯斯最後的「不可能的任務」，即將披上紅色披風的新超人，以及創造紀錄的「阿凡達」科幻系列，都將在今年重返戲院

請繼續往下閱讀...

Those films and more are giving cinema operators hope that the long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in 2025.

上述及更多電影正給予戲院業者希望，新冠疫情的長期復甦將在2025年持續下去。

Box office receipts totaled $8.6 billion last year in the United States and Canada, 25% below the pre-pandemic heights of $11.4 billion in 2019.

美國和加拿大去年的電影票房總收入為86億美元，與疫情前高峰2019年的114億美元有25％的落差。

"That complex matrix of filmmaking, where everyone wants the best talent and the best actors and the best sets, it takes a long time to get that running again," said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Europe’s Vue Cinemas. "2025 is going to feel the tail end of that."

歐洲Vue戲院創辦人兼執行長提姆．理查茲表示，「在複雜的製片環境中，每個人都想要最優異的人才、最佳的演員和最好的場景，這得花上很長一段時間才能再次運作起來」、「2025年將會感受到這些狀況的尾聲」。

新聞辭典

matrix：名詞，環境、條件。例句：The stability of the world largely depends on the geopolitical matrix of europe.（世界的穩定很大程度取決於歐洲的地緣政治情勢）

tail end：名詞，末端、尾端。例句：The crowd for this popular band’s concert seemed to have no tail end.（這支人氣樂團演唱會的人潮似乎不見盡頭）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法