中英對照讀新聞》Tom Cruise, Superman and ’Avatar’ hold keys to 2025 box office湯姆．克魯斯、超人和「阿凡達」掌握2025票房關鍵
湯姆．克魯斯「不可能的任務」系列將在第8部作品「最終清算」畫下句點。（路透）
◎林家宇
Tom Cruise takes on what may be his final "Mission: Impossible," a new Superman will wear the red cape, and the record-setting "Avatar" sci-fi series will return to movie theaters this year.
或許是湯姆．克魯斯最後的「不可能的任務」，即將披上紅色披風的新超人，以及創造紀錄的「阿凡達」科幻系列，都將在今年重返戲院
請繼續往下閱讀...
Those films and more are giving cinema operators hope that the long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in 2025.
上述及更多電影正給予戲院業者希望，新冠疫情的長期復甦將在2025年持續下去。
Box office receipts totaled $8.6 billion last year in the United States and Canada, 25% below the pre-pandemic heights of $11.4 billion in 2019.
美國和加拿大去年的電影票房總收入為86億美元，與疫情前高峰2019年的114億美元有25％的落差。
"That complex matrix of filmmaking, where everyone wants the best talent and the best actors and the best sets, it takes a long time to get that running again," said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Europe’s Vue Cinemas. "2025 is going to feel the tail end of that."
歐洲Vue戲院創辦人兼執行長提姆．理查茲表示，「在複雜的製片環境中，每個人都想要最優異的人才、最佳的演員和最好的場景，這得花上很長一段時間才能再次運作起來」、「2025年將會感受到這些狀況的尾聲」。
新聞辭典
matrix：名詞，環境、條件。例句：The stability of the world largely depends on the geopolitical matrix of europe.（世界的穩定很大程度取決於歐洲的地緣政治情勢）
tail end：名詞，末端、尾端。例句：The crowd for this popular band’s concert seemed to have no tail end.（這支人氣樂團演唱會的人潮似乎不見盡頭）