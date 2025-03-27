為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Cat living at London ambulance station spared from eviction住在倫敦救護站的貓咪免遭驅逐

    倫敦一隻住在救護站16年的貓，終於免被驅逐。示意圖，非當事貓。（歐新社檔案照）

    2025/03/27 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    A rescue cat who has lived at a London ambulance station for 16 years was spared from an announced eviction after a petition with more than 62,000 signatures.

    一隻在倫敦救護站生活16年的搜救貓，在一份集結逾6萬2000人簽署的請願書被提出後，得以不被驅逐。

    Staff at the London Ambulance Service’s Walthamstow station rescued Defib the cat as a kitten 16 years ago, and he has lived there ever since.

    16年前，倫敦救護車服務中心沃爾珊斯托站的工作人員，救出這隻小貓Defib，從那時起牠就一直住在那裡。

    A Change.org petition started by staff said Defib was "under threat of eviction" following a change of local management at London Ambulance Service.

    由員工發起的Change.org請願書指出，在倫敦救護車服務中心地方管理層發生變動後，Defib「面臨被驅逐的威脅」。

    "Defib the cat facing a no fault eviction from Walthamstow’s ambulance base － hard to see why given he’s lived there for 16 years happily and helps staff cope with a stressful job," wrote Stella Creasy, local Member of Parliament.

    當地議員史黛拉‧克里絲寫道：「小貓Defib在無過失的情況下，將被沃爾珊斯托救護車中心驅逐——想到牠在那裡快樂地生活16年，幫助員工克服工作壓力，就很難理解為什麼要趕牠走。」

    新聞辭典

    spare：動詞，使避免、使免遭。例句：How lucky of Nancy to be spared from doing the presentation.（南西很幸運能夠不做簡報。）

    eviction：名詞，驅逐、趕走。例句：Having not paying rent for 3 months, Tommy now faces eviction from his flat.（湯米已經3個月沒繳房租，現在可能會被趕出公寓。）

