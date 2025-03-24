中英對照讀新聞》Mount Fuji hikers to be charged $27 on all trails 富士山登山者將須支付27美元步道費

外國遊客數量創新高，引發對富士山過度擁擠的擔憂。（法新社）

◎陳成良

Hikers attempting any of Mount Fuji’s four main trails will be charged an entry fee of 4,000 yen ($27) from this summer, after local authorities passed a bill on Monday.

當地政府週一通過法案，從今年夏季起，凡攀登富士山4條主要步道的登山者，皆須支付4000日圓（約27美元）的入場費。

A record influx of foreign tourists to Japan has sparked alarm about overcrowding on the nation’s highest mountain, a once-peaceful pilgrimage site.

近年來，日本外國遊客數量創新高，導致這座曾經寧靜的朝聖地，面臨過度擁擠的問題，令外界憂心。

Last year, Yamanashi region － home to Mount Fuji － introduced a 2,000 yen ($14) entry fee plus an optional donation for the active volcano’s most popular hiking route, the Yoshida Trail.

去年，富士山所在地山梨縣開始對最受歡迎的登山步道吉田步道，收取2000日圓（約14美元）的入場費，並設立自願捐款機制。

A cap on daily entries and online reservations were also brought in on that trail by officials concerned about safety and environmental damage on Fuji’s majestic slopes.

基於對富士山山坡安全與環境影響的考量，當局同時對該步道實施每日入場人數上限與線上預約制度。

The Yoshida Trail fee will be doubled for this year’s July-September climbing season, while neighbouring Shizuoka region passed a bill on Monday to also charge 4,000 yen for its three trails, which were previously free.

今年7月至9月的登山季節，吉田步道的費用將翻倍。與此同時，鄰近的靜岡縣週一通過法案，對其3條原本免費的步道，也開始收取4000日圓的費用。

新聞辭典

influx：名詞，指大量湧入、流入，通常用於描述人潮、資金、資訊等的大量流動。用法如：an influx of immigrants（大量移民湧入）。

pilgrimage：名詞，朝聖、參拜，或象徵性質的旅行，通常是基於宗教或精神信仰的目的。用法如：go on a pilgrimage（前往朝聖）。

