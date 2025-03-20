中英對照讀新聞》Argentine town battles a parrot invasion阿根廷小鎮與入侵的鸚鵡奮戰

阿根廷一座小鎮遭到大量鸚鵡入侵。（路透檔案照）

2025/03/20 05:30

◎孫宇青

The town of Hilario Ascasubi near Argentina’s eastern Atlantic coast has a parrot problem.

阿根廷東部大西洋海岸附近的希拉里奧‧阿斯卡蘇比鎮面臨鸚鵡難題。

Thousands of parrots have invaded, driven by deforestation in the surrounding hills, according to biologists. They bite on the town’s electric cables, causing outages, and are driving residents around the bend with their incessant screeching and deposits everywhere of poo.

生物學家表示，由於周圍山丘的森林被砍伐，數千隻鸚鵡入侵小鎮，啃咬鎮上的電線，造成停電，並發出尖銳叫聲及四處大便，讓居民快要抓狂。

In the past few years, the parrots have started to arrive, seeking refuge in the town through autumn and winter. At times, according to locals, there are up to 10 parrots for each of the town’s 5,000 human inhabitants.

過去幾年，鸚鵡開始在秋冬之際來到這座小鎮避難。當地人表示，有時該鎮5000名居民中，每人必須面對多達10隻鸚鵡。

Residents have tried various methods to scare them away, such as noise and laser lights, but nothing has worked.（Reuters）

居民嘗試過各種方法來嚇跑牠們，例如製造噪音、發射雷射光等，但都沒有效果。（路透）

新聞辭典

drive someone around the bend：慣用片語，使厭煩；使生氣。例句：Dealing with my colleagues is driving me around the bend.（應付同事快讓我抓狂。）

incessant：形容詞，連續不斷的、沒完沒了的。例句：Incessant noises from my neighbor irritates me a lot.（鄰居不斷製造的噪音讓我很惱火。）

