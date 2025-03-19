為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Brad Pitt isn’t messaging you, rep warns, after adoring fan scammed布萊德‧彼特不會傳訊息給你，他的代表在崇拜他的粉絲被詐騙後提出警告

    影星布萊德‧彼特出席首映活動。（法新社）

    影星布萊德‧彼特出席首映活動。（法新社）

    2025/03/19 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A representative for Brad Pitt has warned fans to be wary of impersonation scams after a French woman lost her life savings to fraudsters posing as the Hollywood star.

    1名法國女子遭假扮布萊德‧彼特的詐騙份子騙走畢生積蓄後，這名好萊塢明星的1名代表警告粉絲，小心冒充他的詐騙行為。

    "It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities," a spokesperson for the actor told US outlet Entertainment Weekly, and added it was "an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence," such as Pitt.

    這名影星的發言人向美國《娛樂週刊》表示，「詐騙份子利用粉絲與明星之間的強烈情感連結，真是太糟糕」，並且說，這是「1個重要提醒，不要回應網路上任何不請自來的聯繫，尤其是來自像彼特這樣不在社群媒體上活動的演員」。

    The 53-year-old victim told France’s TF1 channel she believed she was in a romantic relationship with Pitt, leading her to divorce her husband and transfer 830000 euros to the scammers.

    這名53歲受害者向法國TF1電視台說，她原本以為自己在與彼特戀愛，便與丈夫離婚，並轉帳83萬歐元給詐騙份子。

    She only realized she had been scammed when news emerged of Pitt’s real-life relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

    她直到彼特現實生活中與女友伊妮絲‧德拉蒙的戀情曝光，才意識到自己被騙了。

    新聞辭典

    impersonation：名詞，模仿，冒充。例句：The actor’s impersonation of the president was very funny.（那位演員對總統的模仿非常有趣。）

    adore：動詞，喜愛，崇拜。例句：She adores her pet cat.（她非常喜愛她的寵物貓。）

    圖說

    36gk4bk-025009-Photo.jpg

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播