    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Intel’s new CEO to receive $1 million as base salary 英特爾新執行長獲得100萬美元底薪

    英特爾新執行長陳立武。（取自英特爾官網）

    英特爾新執行長陳立武。（取自英特爾官網）

    2025/03/18 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    U.S. chipmaker Intel’s new CEO Lip-Bu Tan will receive a salary of $1 million and be eligible for an annual cash bonus of up to $2 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    美國晶片製造公司英特爾的新執行長陳立武，將獲得100萬美元薪資，並有資格取得1年高達200萬美元的現金紅利，該公司在1份監管文件中指出。

    Intel named Tan as the CEO, tasking the industry veteran to lead a faltering transition to a successful chip manufacturing firm as well as chip design house. He will take charge on March 18.

    英特爾任命陳為執行長，賦予這位業界老將領導該公司艱難轉型至成功的晶片製造公司與晶片設計公司的任務。他將於3月18日上任。

    Tan’s employment agreement includes a three-year performance target, making him eligible to keep two-thirds of his stock awards if a "change in control" or a significant shift in the ownership takes place within 18 months of his joining.

    陳的聘僱合約包含1項3年績效目標，使他在加入該公司18個月內，若發生「控制權改變」或所有權重大轉變，將有資格保留3分之2的股票獎勵。

    Owing to his deep experience in the chip industry and as a longtime technology investor, Tan was seen as a contender for the top job since December, when Intel ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger.

    由於他在晶片產業的深厚經驗，以及身為1名長期的技術投資人，陳自去年12月英特爾趕走執行長季辛格以來，被視為該最高職位的角逐者。

    新聞辭典

    take charge：負責、掌管。例句：She took charge of the project and made sure it was finished on time.（她負責執行該計畫，並確保計畫準時完成）。

    take place：發生。例句：The meeting takes place next Thursday.（該會議於下週四舉行）。

