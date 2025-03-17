中英對照讀新聞》Sri Lanka Reports Massive Tolls In Human-elephant Conflicts 斯里蘭卡人象衝突釀慘重傷亡

斯里蘭卡官方報告顯示，過去10年間，人象衝突已造成近1200人及3500多頭大象喪生；示意圖。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/03/17 05:30

◎陳成良

Sri Lanka vowed on Thursday to take urgent measures to curb costly clashes between villagers and wild elephants, following reports that nearly 1,200 people and over 3,500 elephants have died in such conflicts over the past decade.

斯里蘭卡政府週四誓言將採取緊急措施，遏止村民與野生大象之間的嚴重衝突。官方報告顯示，過去10年間，這類衝突已造成近1200人及3500多頭大象喪生。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Environment Minister Dammika Patabendi told parliament that authorities plan to construct more electrified fences and deploy additional personnel to help prevent elephants from raiding villages near wildlife sanctuaries.

環境部長達米卡‧帕塔本迪在國會表示，政府計畫興建更多電氣化圍欄，並增派人員，以防止大象侵擾鄰近野生動物保護區的村莊。

"We are allocating more funds to mitigate human-elephant conflicts and are hopeful that we can ease the situation within a short period," Patabendi said.

帕塔本迪表示：「我們正在擴大資金投入，以減少人象衝突，並期望能在短期內改善現況。」

According to official data, between 2015 and 2024, a total of 1,195 people and 3,484 wild elephants lost their lives in such incidents. In January this year alone, three more people and 43 elephants were killed.

官方數據顯示，2015年至2024年間，共有1195人和3484頭野生大象在這類衝突中喪生。光是今年1月，就新增3人及43頭大象死亡。

新聞辭典

sanctuary：名詞，保護區。例句：In the animal sanctuary, you can see these wild animals in close distance. （在自然保護區內，你可以近距離看到那些野生動物。）

allocate：動詞，分配、分派。例句：The teacher allocates task among students.（老師在學生之間分派工作。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法