    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Rare Caravaggio masterpieces showcased in Rome exhibition難得一見的卡拉瓦喬巨作在羅馬展出

    「瞧，這個人」（試觀此人）為卡拉瓦喬知名作品之一。（路透）

    2025/03/16 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    A major exhibition dedicated to baroque master Caravaggio opens on Friday in Rome, including normally out-of-reach works from private collections and others not seen in the artist’s Italian homeland for centuries.

    聚焦巴洛克大師卡拉瓦喬的大型展覽在羅馬開幕，包括通常難窺風采的私人收藏，和其他數世紀以來未曾在這位藝術家的義大利家鄉曝光的作品。

    Caravaggio, born as Michelangelo Merisi, was a virtuoso of the chiaroscuro technique of lighting to make his subjects seem to come alive. He led a short and turbulent life, which included a forced exile from Rome after killing a man in a brawl.

    出生時取名為米開朗基羅．梅里西的卡拉瓦喬，是一位以光線使其主題栩栩如生的明暗對照法大師。他的一生短暫且動盪，包括在一次鬥毆中殺害一名男子後，被迫從羅馬流亡。

    The exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini museum covers 15 years of his professional life, from his arrival in Rome in 1595, where he established himself as a rare talent, until his death in 1610, aged 39, in southern Tuscany.

    巴貝里尼宮的這場展覽涵蓋了卡拉瓦喬從1595年來到羅馬後15年的專業生涯，他在這座城市建立起了稀世天才的名聲，直到1610年39歲時在托斯卡尼南部去世。

    新聞辭典

    virtuoso：名詞，大師、名家。例句：Christopher Nolan is already regarded as a virtuoso of filmmaking in our generation.（克里斯多夫．諾蘭已被視為本世代的電影大師）

    exile：動詞／名詞，流亡、流放。例句：The exeperience of being exiled made him determined and tough.（遭到流放的經歷使他堅定且剛毅）

