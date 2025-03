中英對照讀新聞》Rare Caravaggio masterpieces showcased in Rome exhibition難得一見的卡拉瓦喬巨作在羅馬展出

「瞧,這個人」(試觀此人)為卡拉瓦喬知名作品之一。(路透)

2025/03/16 05:30

◎林家宇

A major exhibition dedicated to baroque master Caravaggio opens on Friday in Rome, including normally out-of-reach works from private collections and others not seen in the artist’s Italian homeland for centuries.

聚焦巴洛克大師卡拉瓦喬的大型展覽在羅馬開幕,包括通常難窺風采的私人收藏,和其他數世紀以來未曾在這位藝術家的義大利家鄉曝光的作品。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Caravaggio, born as Michelangelo Merisi, was a virtuoso of the chiaroscuro technique of lighting to make his subjects seem to come alive. He led a short and turbulent life, which included a forced exile from Rome after killing a man in a brawl.

出生時取名為米開朗基羅.梅里西的卡拉瓦喬,是一位以光線使其主題栩栩如生的明暗對照法大師。他的一生短暫且動盪,包括在一次鬥毆中殺害一名男子後,被迫從羅馬流亡。

The exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini museum covers 15 years of his professional life, from his arrival in Rome in 1595, where he established himself as a rare talent, until his death in 1610, aged 39, in southern Tuscany.

巴貝里尼宮的這場展覽涵蓋了卡拉瓦喬從1595年來到羅馬後15年的專業生涯,他在這座城市建立起了稀世天才的名聲,直到1610年39歲時在托斯卡尼南部去世。

新聞辭典

virtuoso:名詞,大師、名家。例句:Christopher Nolan is already regarded as a virtuoso of filmmaking in our generation.(克里斯多夫.諾蘭已被視為本世代的電影大師)

exile:動詞/名詞,流亡、流放。例句:The exeperience of being exiled made him determined and tough.(遭到流放的經歷使他堅定且剛毅)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法