    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Philippines’ Duterte offers a glimmer of hope at troubled ICC菲律賓的杜特蒂為陷入困境的國際刑事法院帶來一線希望

    位於荷蘭海牙的國際刑事法院。（路透）

    位於荷蘭海牙的國際刑事法院。（路透）

    2025/03/15 05:30

    ◎國際新聞中心

    The arrest of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has given a timely boost to the International Criminal Court, which is facing U.S. sanctions and an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by its chief prosecutor.

    菲律賓前總統羅德里哥．杜特蒂的被捕為國際刑事法院提供了及時的幫助，因為該法院正面臨美國的制裁及其首席檢察官涉嫌性行為不當的調查。

    "It’s a game changer right now in terms of the court’s credibility," said Danya Chaikel, a representative of human rights organisation FIDH.

    人權組織「國際人權聯盟」（FIDH）的代表丹雅．柴凱爾說：「就國際刑事法院的公信力而言，這是改變遊戲規則的時候了」。

    The court has been criticised for its slow trials and relatively low number of convictions. In two decades, prosecutors won six convictions for the court’s core crimes, all of them former African militia leaders.

    國際刑事法院一直因審判速度緩慢與定罪數相對較低而受到批評。20年來，檢方僅在該法院的核心罪行贏得六次定罪，全部都是非洲前民兵領袖。

    It has no police force and relies on its 125 member states to detain fugitives. Its top suspects remain at large.

    國際刑事法院沒有警力，依靠125個成員國拘留逃犯。法庭的頭號嫌疑犯仍逍遙法外。

    Outstanding arrest warrants for political and military leaders include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

    尚未執行的政治和軍事領袖逮捕令包括俄羅斯總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷、以色列總理班傑明．納坦雅胡和前蘇丹總統歐瑪．巴席爾。

    新聞辭典

    credibility：名詞，可信度、可靠信、公信力。例句：The use of computers adds credibility to the forecasts.（電腦的使用增加了預測的可信度。）

    outstanding：形容詞，優秀的、傑出的、未完成的、未支付的。例句：The outstanding bill must be paid next week.（未付的帳單必須在下週支付。）

